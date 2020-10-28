Maisie Williams Plays A Badass Doomsday Prepper In The ‘Two Weeks To Live’ Trailer

HBO Max just dropped its first look at Two Weeks to Live, the new dark British comedy starring Maisie Williams in her first post-Game of Thrones role. In the official trailer, which gives off some strong Hanna vibes but with a much more humorous twist, Williams is the daughter of an intense doomsday prepper played by Fleabag‘s Sian Clifford. After Williams’ character escapes her life of relentlessly preparing for the end of the world, she finds herself getting caught up in a world of drinking, boys, lies, and brutal fights with deadly killers.

If you missed Williams as the badass Arya Stark, Two Weeks to Live will certainly scratch that itch as the trailer is loaded with action sequences that look like Williams could go toe-to-toe with freaking Jason Bourne and come out on top. The series is also punctuated with moments of dry British wit for fans of comedies from across the pond.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Two Weeks to Live” tells a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong. Kim Noakes, an early 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dad’s killer and along the way ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme.

Two Weeks to Live starts streaming November 5.

(Via HBO)