Netflix is giving a first look at Part 2 of Making A Murderer, the insanely popular true crime series that follows the saga of Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, in this new official trailer. This time, prominent defense attorney Kathleen Zellner, who holds the U.S. record for most overturned wrongful convictions, is on the case.

“I have one goal, and that is to overturn the conviction of Steven Avery,” Zellner says in the trailer. Avery and Dassey are currently serving life prison sentences for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. “The prosecution’s case was that Teresa never left the property,” Zellner states of the new evidence to be brought into question in Part 2. “But the last call pings off a cell phone tower miles away from the Avery property.”

“This is critical, there’s an abundance of new evidence,” Zellner continues. “This could flip the whole case.” Dassey, in particular, recently hit a brick wall in his quest for freedom this summer when the Supreme Court refused to hear his case, so it will be interesting to see what bearing this new evidence could have on both cases.

Part 2 once again follows filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos as they continue to shed insight on the Avery case. The second installment is expected to put more of a focus on the emotional toll the case has taken on both the defendants and Halbach’s families.

All 10 episodes stream on October 19th, so get ready to get your binge on.