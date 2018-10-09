Netflix is giving a first look at Part 2 of Making A Murderer, the insanely popular true crime series that follows the saga of Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, in this new official trailer. This time, prominent defense attorney Kathleen Zellner, who holds the U.S. record for most overturned wrongful convictions, is on the case.
“I have one goal, and that is to overturn the conviction of Steven Avery,” Zellner says in the trailer. Avery and Dassey are currently serving life prison sentences for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. “The prosecution’s case was that Teresa never left the property,” Zellner states of the new evidence to be brought into question in Part 2. “But the last call pings off a cell phone tower miles away from the Avery property.”
“This is critical, there’s an abundance of new evidence,” Zellner continues. “This could flip the whole case.” Dassey, in particular, recently hit a brick wall in his quest for freedom this summer when the Supreme Court refused to hear his case, so it will be interesting to see what bearing this new evidence could have on both cases.
Part 2 once again follows filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos as they continue to shed insight on the Avery case. The second installment is expected to put more of a focus on the emotional toll the case has taken on both the defendants and Halbach’s families.
All 10 episodes stream on October 19th, so get ready to get your binge on.
Everyone would agree that this documentary and its sequel are slanted toward the defense narrative, yes? Therefore, go through and read the evidence presented in the trial that was somehow coincidentally NOT included in the documentary. Overwhelming would be the word I would use to describe the case against him. Is there a ‘planting’ defense? Sure, but with all of that evidence you’d need an army of people colluding with access to many parts of his property without ever being seen, and his own family members’ sworn statements somehow matching up with that evidence.
If these hick sheriffs were trying to frame him, they’d dump her body on his front lawn with a sign that said “I did this!… sincerely, Steve.” They wouldn’t go through dozens of specifically difficult tasks; burning her body in his fire pit (somehow without anyone seeing this), plant a bullet from HIS gun with her DNA in his garage and then clean the rest of it with tons of bleach (still not being seen….also which Brendan’s mom testified Brendan ruined a pair of jeans helping Uncle Steve clean his garage with bleach days after her disappearance) and riddle the car (and supposed planted key for that matter) with tons of his sweat DNA and then hide it. Sweat evidence by the way, not the blood from the sample they supposedly planted. Everyone is making these Barney Fife’s out to be Keyser Soze’s for the sake of the ‘planting’ evidence defense because of his wrongful incarceration lawsuit. On the other side of that circumstantial evidence coin you have a man that literally drew up plans of a torture/rape chamber for women that he told fellow inmates he planned to use when he was released (when first wrongfully in prison), and then methodically set up for this victim to come to him through way too many creepy phone calls, requests while providing false names and hiding his phone number, and non-stop harassment for her specifically to be on his property that day. How did the police make him do that prior to her death? Oh yeah, also 2 sworn affidavits from other women (one of which he admitted to his fiance) who said they were raped by Steven and he threatened to kill them or their families if they ever spoke about it. #MeToo indeed.
It’s good entertainment I guess… everybody loves to root for the underdog and against the law. This man should rot in jail and die at age 104 while getting his hopes up for release every 5-10 years.