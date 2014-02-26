Man Arrested For Running Illinois Meth Lab Wears A Los Pollos Hermanos T-Shirt In His Mug Shot

It’s not exactly another episode of our Breaking Bad In Real Life series, because it’s less “actual news story imitates the events from the critically acclaimed television show” than it is “dummy gets arrested for running a meth lab while wearing a t-shirt depicting the logo of the fictional restaurant on the show that was used as a front for a multi-million dollar meth operation,” but you take what you can get, I suppose: An Illinois man was arrested on charges of running a meth lab and he wore a Los Pollos Hermanos t-shirt in his mug shot.

From NBC Chicago:

Police acting on a tip performed a check at Daniel Kowalski’s coach home at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 61st Street in unincorporated La Grange Highlands, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff’s office. Officers found glass beakers, burners, chemicals, and instructional materials for making controlled substances, though the lab was not active, the statement said. Twelve jars of psychedelic mushrooms were also recovered. Kowalski’s mug shot shows him wearing a “Los Pollos” T-shirt from the show.

Not bad, not bad. But I’m still waiting for a headline that reads “Mysterious Drug-Dealing Chilean Fried Chicken Magnate Killed In Nursing Home Explosion.” Should be popping up on the wire any day now. Keep an eye out.

Source: NBC Chicago