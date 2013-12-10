Man With Terrific Mustache Says A La Carte Cable Packages Are ‘A Farce’

There are three things you need to know about Chase Carey:
- He is the COO of 21st Century Fox, and therefore he has a vested interest in maintaining the present cable “bundle” package system, because it will keep more of his cable stations in front of viewers’ eyeballs.
- He has a really, really great mustache. (See banner image.)
- He is not a fan of the a-la-carte-style cable package that is gaining popularity among consumers, politicians, and even cable providers, which would allow viewers to select only the channels they want instead of getting a wheelbarrow-full dumped on their doorstep. (See first bullet point.)
“It is a farce,” he told the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference. “People may want different bundles, but a la carte isn’t the answer. The bundle is still a great proposition for the consumer, when you compare it to the world of $5 lattes and cell phone bills.” [Deadline]
I can’t decide what my favorite part of that quote is, the fact that his primary defense of cable bundles is to just start naming other things that are almost universally regarded as wildly overpriced, or the fact that I pictured him saying it while twirling the corner of his mustache like an old-timey cartoon villain who just got done tying the hero’s love interest to some train tracks. I suppose it’s both. That’s a bundle I can get behind.
I was gonna point out that it looks like he had part of his lower lip bitten off and reattached probably in some weirdo role playing thing that men of his income level need to engage in to get their jollies off, but it appears on a quick asking of jeeves that hes kind of a badass and I can’t risk harm to these fingers or this face.
I don’t have cable. I have an antenna on the roof. But I’d be happy to pay $20/month for ESPN and NFL Network during football season, and maybe even a few bucks more for my local FOX Sports affiliate for local NBA and NHL.
He’ll learn eventually that he’s going to need a plan to turn folks like me back into cable subscribers. It’s just a matter of time.
Samesies!
Keep dreaming. It would cost WAY more than $20 a month even if you wanted to get nothing but NFL games. ESPN paid $15 billion for 10 years of MNF games. That’s $88 million a game. Last night’s game attracted 16.6 million viewers. That’s $5.30 per viewer for ONE GAME.
@the_monsieur
I would think selling ad time on NFL games should be able to drive that per viewer cost down a notch.
Great ‘stach, and all, but what the hell happened to his bottom lip? Did he fall on a trumpet mouthpiece or something?
I hate to break it to you El Wray, and no disrespect, but this guy doesn’t give two 5hits about “folks like you” watching antenna-delivered TV.
With such a glorious moustache he should host an annual tournament with 24 tributes, where the winner gets to pick an a la carte cable package.
Great use of that gif
That gif was necessary. Glad it made an appearance.
a la carte is a farce though.
I think the only farce here is his anti-a la carte rationale.
The only reason cable TV networks can make shows like Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead is the current cable system.
“Man With Terrific Mustache Says A La Carte Cable Packages Are ‘A Farce’, drinks a seltzer, then lifts a thousand-pound barbell with one hand” would have been a better title.
I don’t even have a TV. I just watch shows using my girlfriend’s internet and my laptop.
Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu and Ruku scare the living shit out of this guy and all of the networks. Great fucking stache though.
You guys realize if you didn’t have cable bundles you would be paying significantly more per channel, and if the channel you like isn’t super high rated and purchased it wont exist in an ala carte model.