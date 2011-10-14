March/October Report: Geeks Discuss ‘Fringe’

You nerds asked for more “Fringe” coverage, so here it is. In order to get you excited for tonight’s episode, I recruited a couple of big-time “Fringe” geeks to talk about their favorite (and least favorite) moments from the first three episodes this season.
@Don — It has nothing to do with the Russian Revolution.
I’m glad Earth 2 Broyles is alive again. The more Broyles the better.
Thank you Matt, March, and October. It’s refreshing to see a little sci-fi recap on the site. I love the Sons, Justified, Mad Men, and Breaking quick recaps, and while not quite on the level of those shows, Fringe is probably the best sci-fi show on TV.
SPOILERS
I liked in episode 2 when the serial killer profiler from our side talked to Olivia about learning to find peace in moments to keep his darkness at bay. And how without Margery he would have ended up becoming a killer himself. It reminded me a lot of Dexter. It also makes you think a lot about nature versus nurture and the inherent good or evil inside of each us.
One thing I’m surprised you haven’t discussed is when Peter is coming back. I think it’s been fun seeing the changes in everyone without Peter to leave his impression. A lot of it though, as you wrote, has been overly blatant. But I think for a show that barely got renewed and then moved to Friday, they really can’t dilly dally with when they’re bringing back a main character.
Because it should be interesting when Peter comes back to see if everything reverts back to how it was, or if some things change, or if nothing changes. And since he is the only character without an alternate, but still have an attachment to both worlds, I can’t wait to see how he interacts with the characters from both sides.
@Danny Glad you liked the post. I had actually meant to write about that same thing you mentioned about the keeping the darkness at bay. Unfortuantely I forgot and just made the joke about the Olivia sandwich.
I thought that episode 2 did a really great job of explaining a major driving force behind the whole series, the desire to fill a void of loss with answers to some mystery, but instead of providing closure the answers just lead to more questions. So the pursuit of answers becomes this futile attempt to become whole again and the deeper down the rabbit hole you get, the more unlikely it seems you will ever find anything that will satisfy you. That is definitely the major driving force behind Olivia (an coincidentally, Mulder from the X files).
As far as when Peter is going to come back I think you are right, the pace seems to suggest that he will be back sooner than later. I think it has to do more with the reasons you pointed out rather than what the narrative is calling for. If it were me I would only bring him back in a very limited to capacity. Since he has died and returned to life he has to be like Jesus or Gandolf after they died, a little over the whole being on Earth thing. My partner, March, actually has tons of thoughts on this. I will see if I can convince her to come on and say something about it.
Fringe has been one of my favorite shows these past couple of years, ever since I worked at the studio that does the post-production work. Thanks so much for writing a post/discussion on this series, definitely appreciate Fringe getting some of the attention it deserves.
It’s nice to read you’re perspective on things October. I know he died as a kid in the lake, but the way he has been talking to Walter makes it feel like he is trapped somewhere for me. I never thought of them following a Jesus/Gandalf like story where Peter is arisen. Now I don’t know if him coming back will be resurrection or rescue. I guess we’ll find out. I’m about to fire up the DVR and watch tonight’s.
Also, I realized there is no episode next week due to baseball, so I figure they’re gonna have to do something big to tide people over for two weeks. Hopefully it’s something to do with Peter…
FYI, Broyles played a hard-ass negro from the 60s on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia last night. I wish I could be typecast as hard-ass negro. Trouble is, my avatar is a lie. I’m whiter than John Mayer.
