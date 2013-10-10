Marcia Gay Harden’s Twitter Bio Is Crazy, Wonderful

10.10.13 9 Comments

A few days ago, in a piece on Twitter bios in the New York Times, Teddy Wayne wrote:

The Twitter bio is a postmodern art form, an opportunity in 160 characters or fewer to cleverly synopsize one’s professional and personal accomplishments, along with a carefully edited non sequitur or two. It lets the famous and the anonymous, athletes and accountants, surreal Dadaists and suburban dads alike demonstrate that they are special snowflakes with Wes Anderson-worthy quirks.

With that being the case, what are we to make of Marcia Gay Harden’s schizophrenic Twitter bio

Here’s what I make of it: I bet Marcia Gay Harden is OUTSTANDING in bed.

(Via The Awl’s Tumblr page)

