Marcia Gay Harden’s Twitter Bio Is Crazy, Wonderful

A few days ago, in a piece on Twitter bios in the New York Times, Teddy Wayne wrote:
The Twitter bio is a postmodern art form, an opportunity in 160 characters or fewer to cleverly synopsize one’s professional and personal accomplishments, along with a carefully edited non sequitur or two. It lets the famous and the anonymous, athletes and accountants, surreal Dadaists and suburban dads alike demonstrate that they are special snowflakes with Wes Anderson-worthy quirks.
With that being the case, what are we to make of Marcia Gay Harden’s schizophrenic Twitter bio…
Here’s what I make of it: I bet Marcia Gay Harden is OUTSTANDING in bed.
(Via The Awl’s Tumblr page)
uh huh huh huh…. gay
Uh huh, the circus in her head in the middle of the bed. Yes sir.
I have always thought Marcia Gay Harden would be outstanding in bed. Just glad I’m not the only one.
I think she’s up there with Carla Gugino in the top 5 of the category: I bet she can party.
“Sistah…when I’ve raised Hell…you’ll know it.”
Do people like this realize how ridiculous they are? You can’t exist and not know, can you?
Harden…..mmmmmm
…and she even keeps her damn tongue in her mouth while doing it. WAY hotter than Miley.
@Beloving2 is kinda weird as well. Neat. :)