Margot Robbie Will Re-Tell William Shakespeare’s Works From A Female Perspective

03.23.18

Shortly after rocketing to fame (at least here in the United States; she was already well known in her native Australia) in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie launched her own production company. It was a forward-thinking move, because LuckyChap Entertainment’s first film, I, Tonya, was nominated for two Oscars, winning once (for Best Supporting Actress). Future projects include the stylish hit-man thriller Terminal, a Hulu pilot with Kat Dennings, and a 10-part series re-telling William Shakespeare’s works from a female perspective.

The untitled project will be led by a female creative team who will produce ten standalone episodes, each based on a celebrated work of Shakespeare updated to comment on our modern, global society. The project falls under the first-look deal between Hoodlum and ABC Studios International. (Via)

Black Mirror meets Shakespeare meets fewer men”? I’m sold.

“We are thrilled about this Australian partnership as an opportunity to showcase unique, distinctly female voices in writing, and to demonstrate the high quality of the Australian film and television industry,” LuckyChap said in a statement. “The project will share diverse points of view, from writers representing the different cultures and areas within Australia, which many would not readily associate with works of Shakespeare.” Robbie isn’t expected to appear in any of the episodes — she’s too busy starring in something like 47 Harley Quinn movies.

Filming for the series is expected to begin later this year.

(Via Deadline)

