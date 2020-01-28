Maria Bamford carved out a solidly funny reputation for herself with two seasons of her self-aware and biting comedy series, Lady Dynamite. The laughs kept coming with stand-up specials, including Old Baby (produced by Comedy Dynamics for Netflix), and as she previously told us, she loves stretching the truth for humor’s sake. Good news for Bamford fans: her newest comedy special, Weakness Is The Brand, is nearly upon us. Comedy Dynamics Network will launch the special (you can watch the trailer here) on January 28 across the iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Xbox platforms, and through cable providers. Here’s more information about where you can stream the special.

Maria recently took some time to participate in our vaunted twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A Diet Coke and cranberry, which is called “The Jackie Kashian” after my friend and fellow comic, Jackie Kashian.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I like following Gary Gulman. He gives comics tips on writing that I’ve found helpful.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Every foreign crime drama with subtitles we can find. I love watching parts of the world I’ve never been to.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Hot fudge sundae – Peanut Buster Parfait from DQ.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

www.socalda.org, a 12 step program for money.

www.nytimes.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?