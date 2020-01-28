Maria Bamford carved out a solidly funny reputation for herself with two seasons of her self-aware and biting comedy series, Lady Dynamite. The laughs kept coming with stand-up specials, including Old Baby (produced by Comedy Dynamics for Netflix), and as she previously told us, she loves stretching the truth for humor’s sake. Good news for Bamford fans: her newest comedy special, Weakness Is The Brand, is nearly upon us. Comedy Dynamics Network will launch the special (you can watch the trailer here) on January 28 across the iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Xbox platforms, and through cable providers. Here’s more information about where you can stream the special.
Maria recently took some time to participate in our vaunted twenty questions questionnaire series.
1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?
A Diet Coke and cranberry, which is called “The Jackie Kashian” after my friend and fellow comic, Jackie Kashian.
2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?
I like following Gary Gulman. He gives comics tips on writing that I’ve found helpful.
3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?
Every foreign crime drama with subtitles we can find. I love watching parts of the world I’ve never been to.
4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?
Hot fudge sundae – Peanut Buster Parfait from DQ.
5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?
www.socalda.org, a 12 step program for money.
www.nytimes.com
6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?
Lady Gaga’s “Ayo’ because it’s the first one on the playlist alphabetically. The song now brings me anxiety because it starts playing sometimes in the car by accident instead of directions for some reason.
7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?
You’re a good kid. Maybe go for help sooner than later.
8. What’s the last thing you Googled?
Andy Richter! I was just on his podcast and wanted to read about him.
9. Dogs or cats?
I love both but can be very allergic to some cats — so will put all my puppies in a basket and vote dogs.
10. Best concert of your life was…?
India Arie. I knew all the songs and loved seeing her live.
11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?
I loved The Artists Way. That was a life-changer for me, but books are difficult to know for each person. I just read Song Of Solomon by Toni Morrison and that (as the world already knows) was wonderful.
12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
My husband will be affectionate and loving to me even when I don’t feel lovable. That’s really nice. But the kindness of relative strangers that I’ve found in 12-step groups continues to surprise me. I receive a ton of mentorship from people in those groups.
13. South Park or Family Guy?
South Park.
14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?
Go out with friends for a meal, attend one of my groups, do the workout group I’m in and read/snuggle at night with Hub and doggies.
15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?
Stuart Saves His Family.
16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?
The players and their well-being. I don’t know much about sports except that it can be a high-pressure short-lived career. So, I hope everybody’s ok.
17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
I think my mother’s pot roast in 1977. I need to tell her that.
18. The last movie you saw in a theater?
Parasite – very good! South Korea is a lot like Los Angeles with the huge rift between rich and poor.
19. Who was your first celebrity crush?
Grover.
20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?
If he is like most of LA, a vegan Caesar salad with croutons and dressing on the side, but because I’m not the most skilled cook, I’d order out for pizza and hope for the best. Why is Nic Cage coming for dinner? I need to know why.
