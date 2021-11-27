There were a lot of viewing options over the Thanksgiving holiday, but few were as epic as Get Back, the three-part, nearly eight-hour doc series about chronicling the recording of The Beatles’ album Let It Be. It’s a game-changer in a lot of ways. For one, it dispels the myth that Yoko Ono, John Lennon’s soon-to-be-wife, was a disruptive presence who led to the band’s break-up. One person who seems to have chosen the Beatles over, say, the new South Park movie is none other than Mark Hamill.

The actor and “good at social media” celeb dropped a handful of memes that photoshopped various Star Wars figures into famous photos of the Fab Four. There’s the young him as Luke Skywalker hanging with them circa what looks like 1966. There’s him, Carrie Fisher’s Leia, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, and Peter Mayhew’s Chewbacca among the throngs in the cover of Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. There’s John, Paul, George, and Ringo decked out in Storm Trooper regalia.

What’s the connection? Both Star Wars and Get Back (though no other Beatles content) are owned by Disney. Or maybe Hamill just really, really likes The Beatles. Who doesn’t? In the meantime, hats off to the many who spent a large chunk of their holiday weekend rocking out with The Beatles as they appeared to really enjoy each other’s company — apart from that stretch where George Harrison quits the band, of course.

(Via EW)