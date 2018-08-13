Getty Image

Star Wars star Mark Hamill doesn’t shy away from sharing his feelings when it comes to President Donald Trump or J.J. Abrams’ decision to add unused footage of Carrie Fisher from The Force Awakens to Episode IX. As for the 66-year-old actor’s next projects, those tend to be kept under wraps, unless they involved History’s evident excitement in casting Hamill for a recurring role in the recently renewed series Knightfall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamill’s casting is also joined by the news that Knightfall‘s second season will be led by a new showrunner, Aaron Helbing.

“In the face of ever-increasing competition, we’re proud of History’s track record of producing signature drama series that are epic in scope with complex characters,” said Eli Lehrer, History’s executive vice president of programming. “Whether it’s the legendary Knights Templar, the extraordinary tale of medieval Norsemen, or the story of a formerly classified United States Air Force program investigating UFOs during the Cold War, these series reflect our commitment to bringing the defining, big canvas stories of history to life. We look forward to offering our viewers a grittier, darker Knightfall in season two and welcoming Mark to the cast.”

In addition to channel stalwart Vikings and the upcoming Project Blue Book with Game of Thrones‘ Aiden Gillen, Hamill looks to be in good company. As for who the Star Wars veteran will be playing on the historical drama, neither History not THR had any details to offer. There may be someone else we could ask, though…

