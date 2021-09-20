For the second time this year, Donald Trump’s most devoted followers descended on the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. All dozens of them. The “Justice for J6” rally was “supposed to highlight the plight of those charged with nonviolent crimes in the January 6 insurrection who, the organizers claim, have been denied fast and fair trials,” according to the Atlantic, but only 100 to 200 people showed up, and those who did said they were “a little disappointed” in the low turnout. Trump already had his excuse lined up:

Former President Donald Trump called Saturday’s ‘Justice for J6’ rally a setup for Republican voters — regardless of the outcome. “On Saturday, that’s a setup,” Trump said in an interview with the Federalist. “If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed.”

The former-president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also went into conspiratorial mood about the pathetic attendance. “Fed 1: Definitely not a firearm in my pocket… I’m just happy to see you. Fed 2: America is a top 10 maybe top 20 country… um, I mean America First… yea that’s it… America First!!! These guys would be great undercover at a golf course on Martha’s Vineyard,” he tweeted along with a photo of a bunch white dudes in Oakleys.

Fed 1: Definitely not a firearm in my pocket… I’m just happy to see you. Fed 2: America is a top 10 maybe top 20 country… um, I mean America First… yea that’s it… America First!!! These guys would be great undercover at a golf course on Martha’s Vineyard. https://t.co/4YEzaDix43 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 18, 2021

Mark Hamill wasn’t buying it:

Yesterday's so-called "Justice For January 6th" Rally was a complete flop. I've seen bigger crowds at meetings of the Star Wars Holiday Special Fan Club. pic.twitter.com/uv0BSVE5sn — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2021

“Yesterday’s so-called “Justice For January 6th” Rally was a complete flop. I’ve seen bigger crowds at meetings of the Star Wars Holiday Special Fan Club,” he wrote on Twitter, a reference to the notoriously terrible special that only aired once in 1978. George Lucas may not have actually said that “If I had the time and a sledgehammer, I would track down every copy of that show and smash it,” but the sentiment remains.

It’s the Trump star of Star Wars projects.

