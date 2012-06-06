Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says 'Saved by the Bell' Was 'Not a Great Show'

All-time #1 best ever American hero Mark-Paul Gosselaar has been doing a load of press to promote the second season of “Franklin & Bash,” which means he has been dealing with questions about “Saved by the Bell” pretty much non-stop for a few weeks. And in a recent interview with Yahoo!, he revealed that he doesn’t actually think the show was that good. HEYHEYHEY. WHAT IS GOING ON HERE?
But try as he might, Gosselaar can’t escape his most famous role: teen Zack Morris on the cheesetastic early-‘90s relic “Saved by the Bell.” And to this day, Gosselaar can’t figure out why people are still so obsessed with the Bayside gang. In fact, he doesn’t think all that much of his TV launching pad: “It’s not a great show,” he admits.
“The writing is kind of hokey… it’s very much a piece of that time,” Gosselaar told us in an interview last week. [Yahoo TV]”
Seeing as I may have devoted more words and time to this show than anyone on the Internet besides my dear friend from LOLSlater, I suppose I should comment on this: I agree completely. It is hokey. It’s hokey as ALL Hell. But that’s why I enjoy it. The same part of me that writes giant posts about a CMT Original Movie starring Pauly Shore or breakdowns of stupid scenes in movies loves to watch episodes of this show and scream stuff like “HOW COULD SLATER HAVE LETTERED IN LIKE SIX SPORTS?” or “WHAT? ZACK IS A NATIVE AMERICAN NOW?” or “BRIAN HANSON IS LIKE 35 YEARS OLD. WHY IS KELLY’S GRANDFATHER LETTING HER DATE HIM” into the abyss. It’s all preposterous. That’s fun for me, and that’s why I still watch the show even though it ended 20 years ago and I am now way, WAY outside the intended demographic. It’s not so much nostalgia as it is a glaring personality flaw.
In conclusion, here is a GIF of Slater karate kicking Belding’s door while wearing a towel, flip-flops, and the ugliest jacket I have ever seen.
Why the hell did Slater have to wear a girl’s sweater after the earthquake anyway? He should have just gone nude.
Haters gonna hate, Slaters gonna slate.
AC definitely got the short end of the stick in regards to wardrobe. Screech’s were worse, but he was weird so it was okay. AC was a varisty, badass jock though. But then again he was also the Mexican of the show. And had a jerry curl mullet. Sigh.
BRO
Coolest guy on the show: Eric Tramer, who redecorated Jessie’s room with a Misfits poster.
I wonder how kids watching that episode recognized that poster? I’m guessing not many.
I’m just shocked that the same set designer who painted everything neon pink and hung a UB40 poster in Zack’s room even knew such a thing existed. Did they have Hot Topic back then?
“Did they have Hot Topic back then?”
No, but they had Chess King…even better.
Most posts should conclude this way
oh. my. god. Has it really been almost 20 years? Im only 23, and now I feel fucking old.
Seriously MPG… what the fuck else were we supposed to watch?
California Dreams?
pfft… that was weak ass shit right there.
At least it had somewhat better looking girls in bikinis.
“How were you able to hide your boner when kissing Tiffani Amber-Thiessen?” #MPGPressTourQuestions
B–Ba-B-Ba-Ba-Ba-B, GO BAYSIDE!
I started watching Whiskey Business and can’t wait until my wife is gone so I can finish it. I laughed out loud several times in the first 5 minutes. After which, she snatch the remote from my hands and called me a retard.
Saved by the Bell was awesome when I was young because it was hokey and the writing was bad. Now it’s funny because it’s hokey and the writing is bad. Some things are just timeless.
I made my wife watch it. I figured it was her patriotic duty to do so over Memorial Day weekend.
If I could have one pointless superpower, it would be the ability to talk to the extras in the background of any TV scene ever. What was the girl in the acidwashed jeans thinking when she saw Slater appear on set wearing a towel for pants? Alas.
All of my potential superpowers related to getting some Kapowski. So I guess none of them could be considered “pointless”.
Just rewatched the entire series (hey, I”m one of those “we don’t have cable” people so beggars can’t be choosers) and while it doesn’t stand the test of time… it is still full of win, simply for the clothing nostalgia… or lack thereof. Did we REALLY dress that way or is that just how adults thought we dressed?
To think of how many girls were in their prime with such horrible clothes and hair. The 90’s really jipped us there.
Well MPG, the show was hokey but it got me an A on a marketing paper about the business acumen of Zack Morris so think of the greater picture here.
Lisa Turtle is criminally underrated in these parts.
I’ll always thank the episode where Lisa and Zack kinda dated to steer me to interracial porn.
It was cheesy but thats what made it great, the cast worked well together. The college years shows kinda sucked tho but that was a given after all those years.