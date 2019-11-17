While the Hulk and Bruce Banner’s story following the events of Avengers: Endgame remains uncertain, actor Mark Ruffalo has wasted no time in trolling his fans and his own castmates about all things Marvel. Yet, while promoting his new film Dark Waters, one of the MCU’s most notorious leakers may have let slip his continued involvement with the character on an upcoming Disney+ series.

Speaking with People, Ruffalo was asked specifically about Marvel’s She-Hulk series on Disney+. “I don’t know,” he said. “I’m supposed to go talk to [Kevin Feige] to see if there’s someplace [for me].” When pushed on whether he would “want to” cameo in She-Hulk, or anywhere else on Disney+ for that matter, Ruffalo said yes — all while looking over his shoulder for Marvel’s highly trained PR personnel. “Sure. Why not?”

At this point, all that’s known for certain is (1) the show is happening, and (2) Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao has been tapped to serve as head writer and showrunner. But thanks to the actor’s apparent inability to skip a potentially revealing question about something Marvel-related, it seems the Hulk, Banner, or both will be involved in the story of Jennifer Walters. Or, at least it’s a possibility that Feige and Ruffalo are entertaining, so who knows?

(Via People)