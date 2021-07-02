Mobile gamers, assemble! The popular mobile game Marvel Future Fight is getting a big update based on the hit Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Solider and it’s bringing a whole lot of upgrades, uniforms, rewards, and fan favorite superheroes into the fray. Included in the update are Sam Wilson’s Captain America, and the television series style versions of both Winter Solider and Baron Zeemo.

On top of these additions, Falcon can now be upgraded to Tier-3 and will get new Ultimate Skills and the ‘Realize Potential’ function has been added to Sister Grimm, Ironheart, Kid Kaiju, Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, and Nadia van Dyne’s Wasp.

Lastly, in preparation of the upcoming Marvel film Black Widow, Black Widow is also receiving gameplay updates and a movie-inspired bonus mission. Also getting the Black Widow treatment are Task Master, who now available for Tier-3 upgrade, and Yelena Belova, who has been updated with ‘Awaken Potential’ skills.

For those who have yet to jump into Netmarble’s Marvel Future Fight, the dungeon crawler-esque game is actually a pretty big deal. Despite being released on iOS and Android back in 2015, the game has a very active player base of 120 million players across the world. Since it’s start, it has amassed more than 200 playable characters, the whole time working with Marvel to ensure the character they introduce are accurate to the established backgrounds, appearances, and traits of universe’s various heroes and villains.