Marvel Has Put Two More Shows On Hold Over Coronavirus Concerns

On Friday it was reported that Marvel had suspended filming on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, one of their Phase 4 movies, because its director Destin Daniel Cretton was awaiting the results of a coronavirus test. On Saturday they put two more titles on hiatus: their Disney+ shows Loki and WandaVision.

This comes from Deadline, who report that the two shows joined a growing list of Disney content that were suspending production as a result of the global pandemic. On Wednesday, they did the same to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the show that pairs Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes. Loki, meanwhile, resurrects Tom Hiddleston’s mischief-making god/Thor brother, and WandaVision devotes an entire show to couple Scarlet Watch and Vision (Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany).

But wait, there’s more: Disney has also shut down a number of live-action films as well, among them The Last Duel, The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk.

As of this writing, COVID-19 has sickened over 150,000 people worldwide and caused 5,000 deaths. The U.S. alone has over 2,400 infected, with the numbers growing every day. COVID-19 tests have not yet been made widely available. In other words, everything’s scary.

(Via Deadline)