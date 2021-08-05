Looking for a way to pass some time before Marvel’s What If..? hits Disney+? Well, while it might not be a part of the universe’s ongoing phase four, Marvel has found a way to deliver a whole lot of never-before-seen content to our eager eyes. Earlier today, the studio announced they’ve added three new episodes to their ongoing Marvel Studios: Legends series, each one delving a bit deeper into how certain MCU events came to pass. The three episodes added include “Peggy Carter,” “The Avengers Initiative,” and “The Ravagers,” and each one sounds like it’s going to add a whole lot of context to some of Marvel’s biggest moments and most beloved characters.

According to the official Marvel summary, “Peggy Carter” recounts the story of how Peggy became a founding member of S.H.I.E.L.D. through her work with Steve Rodgers and on the Captain America project. In “The Avengers Initiative,” Marvel shares more intimate details on how the Avengers were actually formed and some of their earliest battles. In “The Ravagers,” the team details the life and exploits of the Ravagers and “traces the unique journey of their leader, Yondu.”

These episodes are only the latest in the ongoing Marvel Studios: Legends series, which shines a light on the many characters and moments that make Marvel great. With the addition of these three, the total number of specials is now up to 12, with seemingly even more coming as the universe continues to expands. According to the show’s description:

Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you haven’t started it up yet and are looking for more Marvel content to give a watch, the series currently has episodes about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow, and WandaVision ready for your viewing pleasure. If behind-the-scenes breakdowns aren’t quite your thing, What If..? hits Disney+ August 11.