Marvel Television Shows Will Now Officially (Mostly) Be Absorbed Into Marvel Studios

Here’s news we all knew was coming: The age of Marvel television — which once used to spread across multiple platforms, from ABC to Netflix to Hulu — is now (mostly) coming to an end. As per Deadline, thanks in part to the big move to Disney+, any shows that aren’t already in production will be shuttered or absorbed into the increasingly larger media empire that is Marvel Studios.

What are those exceptions that will be allowed to live? For starters, the four animated Hulu shows that were announced earlier this year, aside from the Ghost Rider program that was axed in the fall. Those include the Patton Oswalt-led M.O.K.O.K., the simian assassin show Hit-Monkey, the Howard the Duck revival, and the Chelsea Handler-voiced Tigra & Dazzler Show. The latter was put on hold last week after its entire writer’s room was suddenly fired. Also sticking around: the last season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The news comes shortly after Jeph Loeb, longtime chief of Marvel’s small screen wing, announced he was leaving his position, though he’ll be sticking around a bit longer than anticipated. Meanwhile Kevin Feige, heretofore the comic brand’s movie chief, has expanded his fiefdom, and appears to be overseeing television as well. His hopes, as he stated, were that viewers would have to watch the TV shows as well to understand the interlocking super-plots of all the movies.

Last year, as Marvel planned to take its many toys over to Disney+ (which has by now mostly happened), they killed certain TV shows, including Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, all Netflix content. Additionally, it’s believed there will be layoffs involving those who aren’t transferring over to the new TV section of Marvel’s kingdom.

In any case, when the dust settles, Marvel heads will be able to sign onto Disney+ and watch WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, if not the other Marvel shows they used to enjoy before they were axed.

