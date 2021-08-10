As Marvel’s What If…? gets ready to premiere its first episode on Disney+, writer A.C. Bradley has been sharing all kinds of behind-the-scenes details about the MCU’s first major foray into animation.

Bradley had previously disclosed that she was forced to scrap a What If…? episode that she wrote that inadvertently predicted the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In a new interview with The Post Credit Podcast, Bradley reveals another episode that had to be scrapped, but this time, it was because the series got a little too carried away in the “body horror” department for a Spider-Man story. Via Collider:

Talking about episodes that never got beyond pre-production, Bradley said that “there were a couple of episodes that were just a little too dark.” As Bradley explains it, in one of these scrapped episodes, “Spider-Man turns into a real spider, and that was just too dark and too body horror for their PG-13 [rating].”

Marvel is betting big on the ambitious animation series that imagines alternative reality scenarios, like Peggy Carter taking the super-soldier serum or Tony Stark being saved by Killmonger instead of being forced to build his Iron Man suit in a cave. Last month, Marvel announced that What If…? will be the first of many animated projects coming from its new “in-house” studio as the MCU continues to rapidly expand beyond its blockbuster presence in theaters.

(Via The Post Credit Podcast)