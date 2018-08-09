‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Heads To The Borscht Belt In The Show’s Second Season Trailer

08.09.18

It is an undeniable fact that Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the first season of which premiered in two halves last year to critical acclaim, is a very good show. On the one hand, it serves as a beautifully fictionalized history of stand-up comedy scene in and around 1950s New York. On the other hand, creator and executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) has crafted a wonderfully empowering story about a young ex-housewife turned succeeding comic, Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan). Now with a couple of Golden Globe wins and Emmy nominations under its belt, Maisel‘s second season is almost here.

The first trailer for the series’ sophomore outing, which The Hollywood Reporter notes was a part of Sherman-Palladino’s initial deal with Amazon, sees Midge making the best of her situation. Not only did she not heed Lenny Bruce’s (Luke Kirby) advice and avoid the comedy business altogether, but she and fellow comedians Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) are hitting the road. Season two sees them traveling along the Borscht Belt in the Catskill Mountains, a famous resort area in the northeast that catered to road comics and lounge singers.

Sherman-Palladino and fellow Maisel executive producer Dan Palladino, who’s also her husband teased little of the second season in a recent conversation with THR. “I can say that our poor line producer is probably sobbing in a corner eating her hair right now,” the former joked. “Nobody can accuse us of at least not trying to go for it. Go big or go home. It’s been a very ambitious season.” That being said, they did hint that Midge will eventually make her way to Paris for some “misadventures.”

