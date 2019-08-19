Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

According to the first trailer for the upcoming third season of Amazon‘s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the award-winning comedy series premieres on Friday, December 6th. This is great news, of course, but the latest preview for Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino’s creation also features our first look at This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown’s role in the show.

Per the official logline for Mrs. Maisel‘s third season:

In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel’s life is on track- husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at — and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her.

Brown, whose specific role in Mrs. Maisel remains a mystery, appears in a brief shot from what appears to be a flight for comedian Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein). The pair is seen discussing the comic’s first big tour outside of New York and the so-called “Borscht Belt” in the Catskills. So, it would seem that Brown’s character is either a random fellow passenger or another one of Mrs. Maisel‘s growing list of fictionalized characters based on real performers from the era.