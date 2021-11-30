Mrs. Maisel is back and as marvelous (and ambitious) as ever in the first trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s fourth season. The short teaser comes less than two months before the Emmy award-winning series’ makes its big return to Amazon Prime on February 18, when the show’s first two episodes are slated to hit the streaming service. Two additional episodes will then debut for three weeks following the premiere, making for a grand total of eight new Midge Maisel-filled episodes.

In the teaser, we see Midge reunited with her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), and in the middle of an intense discussion about how she can go from beaten-down and practically unbookable to headliner in a system where that seldom (if ever) happens. While Susie points this out, telling Midge “that’s not how the business works,” despite all her shortcomings Midge is unshaken, and replies somewhat deviously, “then let’s change the business.”

Set in 1960, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s fourth season picks up directly after the events of the season three finale, in which Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) lost out on a prime gig opening for pop star Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain) after divulging far too much about Shy during a stop on their tour and losing his trust (via The Hollywood Reporter). According to creator Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls), Midge’s failures are all a part of the show’s accurate portrayal of the life of a comic, which is full of “one step forward, two steps back” moments.

“We f**ked her up pretty good at the end of this season. We’ve knocked her back a few times on the show,” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. “But that’s what show business is. It’s one step forward, two steps back — that’s the life of a comic.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns February 18 exclusively on Amazon Prime.