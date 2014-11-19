Matt Lauer Reportedly Got His ‘Today’ Show Producer Fired For Trying To Replace His Co-Anchor

Earlier this year, NBC poached ESPN rising star Jamie Horowitz to come in and fix the Today show, which has been struggling in the ratings for a couple of years now, falling behind Good Morning America. Many attribute that to the way they botched the demotion of Ann Curry and Matt Lauer’s declining favorability ratings. But earlier this year, Lauer’s contract was renewed, signaling that NBC wasn’t going to scapegoat Lauer.
It appears that Lauer is still calling the shots over there, too. Because less than three months into his tenure as the new Today show producer, Jamie Horowitz was fired, reportedly at the request of Lauer.
Why? Well, there were some rumors that Horowitz had alienated much of the Today show staff by running a Survivor-style newsroom, pitting anchors against producers and asking staffers to isolate the weakest links, creating a lot of instability and insecurity among the staff.
Another rumor has now surfaced suggesting another possibility: Lauer got Horowitz canned for trying to replace his co-anchor Savannah Guthrie with Hoda Kotb.
According to Page Six, Lauer wasn’t having it:
We’re told Lauer went to NBC News President Deborah Turness amid an anchor revolt sparked by rumors that, under a possible plan by Horowitz which had been discussed with NBC brass including Turness, Guthrie would be replaced by fourth-hour co-host Kotb and Natalie Morales could be eventually unseated as news reader by Josh Elliott.
An NBC source said: “Savannah, Natalie and Willie Geist heard about the plan and talked to Matt, who went to Turness and told her, ‘I want to keep these people,’ so she fired Jamie.
I’m sure that Kotb would’ve been a very good co-anchor, although splitting up with her wine-drinking partner, Kathie Lee Gifford, is just plain irresponsible. Ultimately, though, the Today show doesn’t need more turnover. It needs stability. Firing the on-air talent just creates more uncertainty, both for the organization and for the audience.
Plus, Lauer would probably get blamed for it, and that guy doesn’t need any more bad publicity.
Source: Page 6
Seeing as how Jamie Horowitz is one of those chiefly responsible for turning ESPN into a non-stop litany of inane shoutfests, this news delights me to no end.
Kill all the fungus that watches the morning talk shows, problem solved
Wow, I find Josh Elliott to be the most cocky, obnoxious, non watchable person in TV. CBS has the best AM show. Willie Geist is great and belongs with them. ABC is the Fruity Pebbles of morning shows, just total confetti and garbage. Tamron Hall would fit in well at ABC. Hoda should have gotten Savannah’s job from day one. Savannah and Natalie are just, eh. I might be in the minority who has no problem with Matt Lauer, he interviews well.
I’m almost in total agreeance, but I find Matt Lauer to be awful, but not as awful as Tameron Hall. I’d love her to leave the show.
You take that back about Fruity Pebbles!!!
Why are early morning shows so freaking dramatic? Is it because everyone’s all caffinated up?
Hoda seems to hate subbing for Savannah. All she does is complain. I
…I’m sure she wants to stay right where she is!
I just realized the morning TV audience probably consists of unemployed people who are still getting up early enough to watch morning TV. Those sick fucks.
Yeah saw that retard Josh Elliot on the today show the other day as a fill in for a day and he looked like an idiot and did not do well interacting with the other anchors on the show. He is with NBC now in the sports division and if they bring him on the today show you can kiss that show good by, they will be 3rd behind CBS. He’s a major douch bag who thinks he is some kind of special talent on the air, well he’s not. I can’t see why ABC kept him on so long what a waste of space.
Hota Kotb is great, she can do actual news and get day drunk with kathey Lee Gifford. She’s pretty versatile