Matt Smith Applies His Experience As A Time Lord To A Role In ‘Terminator: Genesis’

It’s going to be a time traveling geek bonanza come 2015 when Terminator: Genesis hits theaters. That’s because there is now word that Doctor Who himself will be joining the futuristic killing machine. From Deadline:

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions are setting the final major piece of the final trilogy of Terminator films. I’m told they are casting Matt Smith, who has played The Doctor in Doctor Who, in a major role that will grow in the second and third films. Smith will join Game Of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke (Sara Connor), Zero Dark Thirty’s Jason Clarke (John Connor), Jai Courtney (Kyle Reese), Dayo Okeniyi (Danny Dyson, son of the brainiac cyborg developer played by Joe Morton in Terminator: Judgment Day), and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who reprises his signature cyborg.

I’m not entirely sure if this is Smith’s first post-Doctor Who role, but it seems he just can’t get enough of the time traveling fiction. Also, if you were curious how this entry was going to connect to James Cameron’s version, this Cinema Blend article might be worth your attention:

There’s a scene in the script where literally, we see the scene in the first Terminator where Arnold steps out, the punks threaten him, he rips Bill Paxton’s heart out and takes his clothes and wanders off. And as soon as that scene ends, another Arnold Schwarzenegger who’s older, and bearded and a very different version of the Terminator, comes walking in from the other side and plays another scene, right at the scene of that first incident.”

I gotta say, I excited for this. I’m utterly confused, but I’m still excited. Bring on the crushing disappointment!

(Via Cinema Blend / Deadline)