The Conners debuted earlier this week by officially killing off Roseanne of an opioid overdose. Roseanne-Sans-Roseanne saw a big ratings drop from the 2017 return of the original. As everyone knows, when ratings sag on a high-profile show it’s time to start casting some big names. The first is apparently Matthew Broderick, who reportedly will join the show on a multi-episode arc as a love interest of Laurie Metcalf’s character, Jackie.

According to Deadline, Broderick will make his his Roseanne Telematic Universe debut on October 30th during the show’s Halloween episode, “There Won’t Be Blood.” Broderick joins the list of notable guest stars that The Conners has already announced. Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki will appear next week and Justin Long has an arc coming as well. At this point it’s only a matter of time before Roseanne, billed as a special surprise guest, appears in Groucho glasses.

While he’s just stuck to movies and guest appearances on television throughout his career, Broderick must have a TV-itch that needs scratching as he nears his 60’s. In addition to The Conners, Broderick has agreed to join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Daybreak series.

Via Deadline:

In his first TV series regular role, Broderick will play Burr, the cheerful, upbeat principal of Glendale High. Principal Burr knows the name of every kid in school and their favorite character to play in Overwatch. In a hashtag-filled world of #metoo and #blacklivesmatter and #timesup, Burr is genuinely trying to be part of the solution: a good guy, an advocate and ally for all.

Broderick has had great success with projects involving high schools, so expectations should be raised here. At least as high as they are for The Conners.