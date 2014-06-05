Matthew McConaughey Is Open To Doing More ‘True Detective’

Matthew McConaughey’s plan all along for True Detective was “one season, eight episodes, a finite beginning, middle and end, goodbye, look forward to watching it.” But now that it’s over, and he’s been reduced to begging strangers for empty beer cans, he’s down for doing more. Time is a flat circle, and hey, maybe he’d be the one with a gorgeous girl bending down in front of him this time.
DEADLINE: If you’d wanted sequels, you could have stayed doing movies?
MCCONAUGHEY: I liked True Detective, the whole series and the experience of making it, so much that I’d be open to doing another one now. At the time, I was looking at six months and not beyond that. I don’t know of a feature film I’d sign for where I’m going to say, “If this works, you’ve got me whenever you want me for the next three years.” (Via)
Part of True Detective‘s allure is its unconnected nature. When one story’s done, it’s time to move onto another. So while I SHOULD be against McConaughey doing another season, I am for Rust Cohle and American Horror Story‘s Jessica Lange solving crimes in the deep south together.
So, yeah, get on that, Nic Pizzolatto.
I’d love to see some undercover biker gang Rust Cohle
+1000
Exactly what I came to say. Rust Cohle prequel please!!!!
CRASH! hells yeah
Add a little Ginger and *kisses fingertips* voila.
In.
Yeah, definitely a prequel with Crash. Please. I’m begging. I have discovered I cannot live without Rust Cohle.
To the right little priest. Take the bride’s path.
I like the idea of unconnected series every year rather than an endless potentially vague series where you string people along with a cliffhanger or a loose end at the end.
This way is better, cleaner and more exciting. Nic Pizzolatto is a pretty good writer (just read Galveston, really good stuff and I can’t wait to see who they cast for it) and I think if he’s given free reign to make a new series every year and can get a high quality cast to do it, it’ll be a hit for a long time.
Just as long as everyone doesn’t start trying to turn the window dressings into the core of the plot or find all the Yellow King in season two, when it most likely won’t be there.
Um- he was using True Detective to say that the experience was so incredible for him that he would do it again if they asked but moreso to say that he would love to be part of a similar experience again. He seems like a brite enough chap to realize the nature of the series means he won’t be back.
Know when to hold em, know when to fold em.
Rust Cohle prequel please!!!!
and hey, maybe he’d be the one with a gorgeous girl bending down in front of him this time.
Um, he had one.
One is never enough. Though I suspect Crash did a little bending down in front of Ginger, too.
Am I the only one who thinks that D.C.I. John Luther would be a perfec fit for season two?