Matthew McConaughey Wants You To Know ‘It’s Not About Hugging Trees’ In His New Lincoln Hybrid Commercial

Editorial Director
12.29.14 6 Comments

We haven’t heard much on the Matthew McConaughey-Lincoln commercial front since the best thing about SNL so far this season, but now they’re back with two new advertisements showcasing a bearded MM getting in touch with the world via his Lincoln.

Unfortunately, they aren’t parodies of the Jim Carrey parodies, as I’d hoped, but his new one for the Lincoln hybrid does open with “It’s not about hugging trees,” so yeah, you should watch.

I’m on board. And here’s the other commercial, where the primary takeaway seems to be that McConaughey loves to sit in the rain but not drive in it.

If you need me I’ll be patenting a neurological device where Matthew McConaughey reads your internal monologue.

