Matthew McConaughey Wants You To Know ‘It’s Not About Hugging Trees’ In His New Lincoln Hybrid Commercial

We haven’t heard much on the Matthew McConaughey-Lincoln commercial front since the best thing about SNL so far this season, but now they’re back with two new advertisements showcasing a bearded MM getting in touch with the world via his Lincoln.
Unfortunately, they aren’t parodies of the Jim Carrey parodies, as I’d hoped, but his new one for the Lincoln hybrid does open with “It’s not about hugging trees,” so yeah, you should watch.
I’m on board. And here’s the other commercial, where the primary takeaway seems to be that McConaughey loves to sit in the rain but not drive in it.
If you need me I’ll be patenting a neurological device where Matthew McConaughey reads your internal monologue.
MM can pull off a lot of things…but not a beard.
His beard looks scraggly.
He’s supposed to start filming a Civil War drama soon, guess he’s already growing the beard.
I wish he and Winding Refn would stop pissing around with these commercials and make the lunatic movie you just know they’ve got in them.
That would be AWESOME. But make it so you can switch to different celebrity voices (e.g. Pam Poovey)
They are using the Cliff Martinez – The Knick soundtrack, nice.
“We Americans are so fucking stupid that even hearing the word ‘hybrid’ makes us immediately start swearing and crying and shouting and shooting our guns. Because only gay commie hippies care about the environment, right? Right! So this is NOT that. This hybrid car is ‘not about hugging trees’ brah! That’d be so fucking lameballs! Trust us, this hybrid won’t make you a homo! Dude!”
Whose WI-FI are you stealing to comment here? Damned hippie.