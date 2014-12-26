Maury Povich Got A ‘You Are NOT The Father’ Sweater For Christmas

In 2013, TV Guide named Ed McMahon saying, “Heeeere’s…Johnny!” the greatest TV catchphrase of all-time. That’s nonsense. The correct answer is either Tina Belcher’s moan or Maury Povich’s “you are NOT the father,” which isn’t even on the list, despite inspiring a fantastic dance compilation and this amazing Christmas sweater.

Happy Holidays to you and yours! Thank you @Ugly Christmas Sweater Kit for this special Christmas gift! #YouKnowYouWatch #Maury #UglyChristmasSweaterKit

#IWantThisSweaterAsMuchAsTheMenOnMauryDoNotWantAKid

