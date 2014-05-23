Maxim’s 2014 Hot 100 Is One Big LIE

#Zooey Deschanel
Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.23.14 83 Comments

As they’ve done since beginning the time, and probably a few years before that, Maxim has unveiled their set-in-stone ranking of the world’s sexiest women, many of whom will be discarded like so many Mr. Pibb cans when they don’t appear on the 2015 edition. The ladies are well known to people who end their Google searches with “feet”: Lili Simmons (#97), Jaimie Alexander (#76), Lauren Cohan (#41), Hayden Panettiere (#26), Olivia Wilde (#14), Kate Upton (#12), etc. Here’s the top-10:

#10. Cara Delevingne
#9. Mila Kunis
#8. Jessica Alba
#7. Alessandra Ambrosio
#6. Zooey Deschanel
#5. Jennifer Lawrence
#4. Irina Shayk
#3. Katy Perry
#2. Scarlett Johansson
#1. Candice Swanepoel

No offense to Candice Swanepoel, but, um, I think Maxim made a huge mistake.

tumblr_msuawfejAl1shb6bbo1_400

She finished #80. This is why I only read Mr. Skin. For the articles.

Via Maxim

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zooey Deschanel
TAGSALEXANDRA DADDARIOMAXIMMAXIM HOT 100ZOOEY DESCHANEL

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP