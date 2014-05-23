Maxim’s 2014 Hot 100 Is One Big LIE

As they’ve done since beginning the time, and probably a few years before that, Maxim has unveiled their set-in-stone ranking of the world’s sexiest women, many of whom will be discarded like so many Mr. Pibb cans when they don’t appear on the 2015 edition. The ladies are well known to people who end their Google searches with “feet”: Lili Simmons (#97), Jaimie Alexander (#76), Lauren Cohan (#41), Hayden Panettiere (#26), Olivia Wilde (#14), Kate Upton (#12), etc. Here’s the top-10:

#10. Cara Delevingne

#9. Mila Kunis

#8. Jessica Alba

#7. Alessandra Ambrosio

#6. Zooey Deschanel

#5. Jennifer Lawrence

#4. Irina Shayk

#3. Katy Perry

#2. Scarlett Johansson

#1. Candice Swanepoel

No offense to Candice Swanepoel, but, um, I think Maxim made a huge mistake.

She finished #80. This is why I only read Mr. Skin. For the articles.

Via Maxim