Maxim’s 2014 Hot 100 Is One Big LIE

As they’ve done since beginning the time, and probably a few years before that, Maxim has unveiled their set-in-stone ranking of the world’s sexiest women, many of whom will be discarded like so many Mr. Pibb cans when they don’t appear on the 2015 edition. The ladies are well known to people who end their Google searches with “feet”: Lili Simmons (#97), Jaimie Alexander (#76), Lauren Cohan (#41), Hayden Panettiere (#26), Olivia Wilde (#14), Kate Upton (#12), etc. Here’s the top-10:
#10. Cara Delevingne
#9. Mila Kunis
#8. Jessica Alba
#7. Alessandra Ambrosio
#6. Zooey Deschanel
#5. Jennifer Lawrence
#4. Irina Shayk
#3. Katy Perry
#2. Scarlett Johansson
#1. Candice Swanepoel
No offense to Candice Swanepoel, but, um, I think Maxim made a huge mistake.
She finished #80. This is why I only read Mr. Skin. For the articles.
Wait a minute, Maxim’s still a thing?
Jessica Alba is on the list. What does that tell you.
@ Buckaroo B
It tells me you are dumb enough to reject Jessica Alba.
She was looking great in the fairly recent Spoils of Babylon miniseries, so I’m cool with her inclusion here.
@Buckaroo B: Jessica Alba’s most recent swimsuit shoot that debuts soon.
[www.wwtdd.com]
Not bad for a mother of 2
Wait a minute, wwtdd is still a thing?
Bring back Brendan!!
@Thatsamare: 1. that’s some amazing photo shopping. 2. Alba burned whatever goodwill she had back in ’05 by taking the part of a stripper that doesn’t strip. Both ruining the character and depriving everyone of the sole reason we were paying any attention to her.
[3.bp.blogspot.com] that feel when my wife uses my computer to search for Jennifer Lawrence then asks out loud why google is adding Feet to the end of her search
Incognito mode
@Martin: Incognito? Explain. Do we threaten to rape google’s family if it tells the wife of our searches?
@Thatsamare: That’s Sharper mode. Incognito mode threatens to shit down our mouths and murder us.
@Aunt Jemima All the +1’s for that.
Can we please stop thinking Zoey D is ‘hot’? She’s cute, but annoying and can’t sing. We have to take a stand here people.
Agree wholeheartedly. Cute does not = hot.
I’m bringing it back:
Emily > Zooey
Cute is a whole different sport.
Cute is – Holy shit, it would be so awesome to date her. I bet she’s totally fun to hang out with.
Hot is – I would take a baseball bat to my best friends knee if she promised to spend the next 10 hours in bed with me (and after I explained it to my friend, he would totally understand).
So basically out of the top 10: #’s 8, 7, 4, & perhaps #1. All the others I would probably have to do some serious apologizing to avoid being murdered in my sleep.
I used to go along with the Emily>Zooey thing but I saw her on a recent episode of Bones and she looks pretty meh now.
And even in a war of who’s the cutest:
Anna Kendrick > Zoey D.
Emily’s head is too big for her body. She’s a human bobble head.
Katy Perry was bred in a lab for obtaining my sexual attraction. I know people aren’t into her but, she’s exactly what I’m into on the most superficial of levels.
I’m with Waymond, Emily > Zooey. I also completely agree that Zooey is cute, not hot.
Emily is blah.
I can’t go with you, since I saw Almost Famous 14 years ago I’ve thought Zooey Deschanel is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.
#80? WTF?!?!
Right?!
It’s like somebody providing 99 valid arguments that God exists and # 100 says that “God is a woman” rendering his whole list into a steaming pile of rancid pig feces.
I think Jaimie Alexander deserved a higher rating as well. I mean to quote Wash “Have you ever been with a warrior woman?”
THEY PICKED THE WRONG DESCHANEL SISTER!!!
/runs away from DeFlaWa laughing like a bastard
I’d argue that Daddario fills that very same one-note-big-tits role you assign to Perry.
At least Miley isn’t #1. I say step in the right direction
Candace Swanepoel’s publicist wins for 2015? That’s random as fuck.
There’s so much wrong with this list (especially if you want to rank them by how hot their career is in 2015) that I just can’t even right now…
[nextlol.com]
lol at Gina Carano being ranked 3 spots ahead of Ronda Rousey. MORE FUEL FOR THE BULLSHIT UFC SUPERFIGHT FIRE!!!
Ronda Rousey is a superb fighter, but she is no where near as hot as Carano. Being 3 spots behind Carano is generous as fuck.
I didn’t even know who Candace Swanepoel was until now…she’s hot but not really like set yourself apart from the thousands of other models hot.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader Oh I wholeheartedly agree. But knowing Ronda, she’s petty as fuck and will use this bullshit list as fuel to fuck my Gina’s face up. Yet another reason why this fight will never happen (and shouldn’t happen). Also lol at Arianny getting outranked by 3 female fighters. Yay feminism?
@SomethingSomethingDangerZone she’s been around for years and she’s got like the craziest hip to waist ratio ever. I’ll always remember her from the Victoria Secret commercial with “Midnight City” by M83 playing over it. Gotdamn that strut.
[www.youtube.com]
Still though, I have no idea why she would be #1 in 2014. I don’t know what she’s done to be top dog this year when Alexandra Daddario, Scarlett Johannson, Emily Rajikowski and Jennifer Lawrence are all bigger than ever. Again, this is all an ego contest for their publicists, so why the fuck am I even arguing.
Props to Maxim for actually acknowledging Samantha Hoopes. I just found out about her on Instagram a couple weeks ago. She’s going to be the new Kate Upton for sure.
@Mixhail I got ya now. I should have gotten that from your OP.
Two huge mistakes, actually.
And you beat me to it.
Emily Ratajkowski not being in the top ten is an abominable travesty. Not that Maxim is even slightly relevant anymore.
Yea she’s top 3 for sure….I have watched that stupid Robin Thicke video like 20 times on the strength of her “performance”.
Wait, Hayden Panettiere is still a thing?
Oh, wait, Nashville. Carry on.
If you like little people with implants, yes she is still a thing.
Nashville isn’t a thing
They didn’t have that cute cashier from the supermarket down the street? MAN WHAT ARE THEY THINKING? They should have everyone I find personally attractive.
Fail and/or weak sauce and/or lame.
I never understand these lists. They’ll list someone at #1 or 2 one year and then they’ll drop her to #30 the next year even though she looks exactly the same.
It’s basically just a way to get people arguing on the internet, and therefore reminding each other that Maxim still exists.
It works, obviously.
Go home Maxim, you’re drunk.
Like BLIND drunk.
@The Surfly Badger good job picking a picture from 2011, she isn’t that skinny anymore.
Their heads look photoshopped on, but I know that it’s not the case. This is unsettling.
Siri, why the hell is Zooey on this list?
Also, where does rain go?
Far too often these lists have way too many people that I have no clue who they are .
Can someone please explain Cara Delevinge to me? She looks like the poorest man in the world’s Emma Watson.
Yeah i have never heard of her before. What gives.
She gets points for being a dyke.
Marion Cotillard got robbed!
Marion Cotillard is exquisite
Just don’t ask her about 9/11
Cara Delevingne?! She looks like a 12 year old boy…
How does Anna Kendrick not even make it?
OR ALISON BRIE
For some reason I’m surprised Ales Ambrosio is still around. I kinda thought she was just a flavor-of-the-month (of the year? is that a thing?) lady years ago. Anyway, those are fair choices that don’t align with my own.
This whole list is very 2009, except for Cara Delevingne
How does Katy “Butterface” Perry always wind up near the top of these lists?
This will help you with your Katy Perry problem:
Who the fuck is Candice Swanepoel?
Maxim is the worst. Bad Maxim, bad!
Kellie Pickler’s presence on this list at all completely invalidates it, but 40whatever?
Also, no Beyoncé in the Top 10 is RAYCESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
It wouldn’t kill them to find four or five attractive minorities to fill out the list. Pretty sure Killie Pickler and Ireland Baldwin can go.
To her credit, Ireland Baldwin got her rmother’s looks.
Mila Kunis is pregnant and I’m pretty sure Jessica Alba died so I think it’s safe to say this list is several years old
This list is laughable…
Where’s Kate Upton? (too lazy to check…)
It’s all clickbait to get people talking.
You sound like a swell guy.
Blasphemy Alvis! Look at those eyes.
Margot Robbie should be #2 behind Emily Rajatowski. I watched Wolf of Wallstreet with a group of friends and even the women there let out a “Holy Shit!” when Robbie’s nude scene came on. When a woman that good naked where the ladies of the group could totally turn for her, she should be higher.
Miley is on this list.
Maxim is a dumb thing for dumb people.
…
.
“My 13 year-old cousin is super hot.” -Edgar Allan Poe
Very surprised not to see Paulina Gretzky on this list.
Also, I need to now more about this Bar Paly gal. WOW!