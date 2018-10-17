FX

Welcome to our weekly chronicling of Mayans M.C. episodic moments that live up to the depraved mindset of the series’ co-creator, Kurt Sutter, whose ‘Sons of Anarchy’ previously included some seriously depraved gems over the course of seven seasons. Be on the lookout later this week for Dustin Rowles to expertly read too much into this episode while diving deep into callbacks and theories about where this new club goes from here.

After laying extensive club groundwork earlier this season, Mayans M.C. has been diving head-first into wild and crazy scenes. In “Cucaracha/K’uruch,” the seventh episode, Galindo cartel head Miguel spends most of his time in detention after the rebels tricked him with a baby blanket full of drugs. The club’s trying to figure out who picked him up and why, and (as the translated episode title suggests) roaches plague several characters throughout ongoing events. That includes Miguel, who stands his ground while likening a fellow detainee to la cucaracha before choking the guy out with his shirt.

FX

Yes, Miguel asserted his physical prowess, probably more for the viewers at home because characters already seem to know that he’s a drug lord. As for the less prosperous EZ, he’s still enduring an equally sticky time as during the last episode, given that the feds have put out a BOLO on him after yanking his deal to infiltrate the Mayans border charter. As a result, the prospect is officially in the wind, which presents a number of issues, but foremost, he’s gotta make sure that the cops don’t blow his cover with the club. And of course, the cops spot EZ while he’s helping the Mayans during a gun run with some Sons, so EZ does what he’s gotta do.