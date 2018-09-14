FX

Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Kurt Sutter and Elgin James’ Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. While Kimberly Ricci provides her always excellent coverage of the series (here’s her write-up of the debut episode), here we’re going to endeavor to look deeper into the episode and excavate some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Sons of Anarchy, and posit questions explore theories about the direction the series.

1. Let’s start with the title of the episode, which is ‘Escorpion/Dzec,” which is the Spanish and the Mayan word for “scorpion.” I’d expected to see a character with a scorpion tattoo, but I never did, so we’ll have to settle with the more literal scorpion, which opened the episode and hit its mark, crawling expertly over that pistol.

These animals seem to act as our animal guides in each episode, though the scorpion in this week’s was also harassed by three barking dogs (and dog was the animal guide in last week’s episode).

2. When Emily was screaming “STOOOOOOOOP,” at the member of Los Olvidados driving away with her baby, It was impossible for SoA fans not to recall a similar moment from Jax after his baby was stolen at the end of season 2. At least we don’t have to worry about the involvement of the Irish.

