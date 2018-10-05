Reading Too Much Into ‘Mayans MC’: Details You May Have Missed From ‘Uch/Opossum’

FX

Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Kurt Sutter and Elgin James’ Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. While Kimberly Ricci provides her always excellent coverage of the series (here’s her write-up of this episode), here we’re going to endeavor to look deeper into the episode and excavate some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Sons of Anarchy, and posit questions explore theories about the direction the series.

1. First things first: The title ‘Uch/Opossum,’ is the Spanish and Mayan word for possum, and as is the case in every episode, the title animal appears in the opening scene.

FX

This week, they also worked a possum into the final scene in the creepiest way imaginable.

FX/Uproxx

2. OK. Let’s dig into this episode. Last week, we noted that Alice — of the Coalition — had not been killed in the episode, and could potentially make a return visit in some capacity. Boy, did she (and no, Angel, no one else was wondering if they could get their “dick in her mouth,” but it’s good to know that Mayans MC officially has its Tig now.)

FX

Cole wiped out the entire Coalition because “they became a liability,” whatever that means. Cole doesn’t specify to what entity he belongs, except that it’s a little like Blackwater, and that they are “unf*ckable,” but also that he is willing to take the heroin off of Angel’s hands if Angel agrees to use the Mayans’ tunnels to smuggle an Afghani on the no-fly list into America. Easy enough, although I have no idea why Cole needs to smuggle an Afghani and his pregnant wife into the States, but I guess that’s why we shouldn’t stereotype ex-military dudes who sell heroin and commit mass murder.

