Welcome to our weekly chronicling of Mayans M.C. episodic moments that live up to the depraved mindset of the series’ co-creator, Kurt Sutter, whose ‘Sons of Anarchy’ previously included some seriously depraved gems over the course of seven seasons. Be on the lookout later this week for Dustin Rowles to expertly read too much into this episode while diving deep into callbacks and theories about where this new club goes from here.

This week’s installment of Mayans M.C. takes a slight intermission from the overriding mayhem celebrated by the series, well, other than one incredibly violent scene. Over at the clubhouse, Riz should be grateful that he’s not dead yet, but instead, he’s angry as hell. He and Angel throw down in a cage fight.

This is entertainment for all to witness, including Letty (who’s having a ball despite confessing that she beat herself up last episode). Both men are soon bloodied to hell, and Angel gets Riz on the floor and unloads fury upon his face while they dispense with aggressive posturing within the club. Riz has been (rightfully) crucified over the illegal tunnel, though he insisted that he’s not in conflict or profiting. No matter, the club removes him from the secretary position, after which he popped off at several members, including Angel, calling them “a bunch of pussies.” They seem to be alright and hug it out after Bishop calls for the fight to end. Still, Riz’s days sure as hell look numbered.

Speaking of screwed, EZ and Angel end the episode in huge trouble.

Yeah, that’s what happens when two Mayans are driving around with Letty’s dead grandma in the trunk. Coco had better appreciate this sacrifice, but earlier in this episode, we learned that he’s got some serious screws loose. He rattled on about giving Celia peace from the “f*cking noise” inside her head via death, and he told an obviously disturbed EZ that shooting a cop was the “truth” that led him to the prospect life. Hours later, the Reyes brothers are in police custody. Wait until Assistant U.S. Attorney Lincoln Potter gets a whiff of dead grandma … and descends with a new deal in hand. Also, Emily figured out that Potter has a file on EZ, so his life is about to get even more complicated, if that’s possible. The outlaw life, especially a double-crossing one, ain’t easy!