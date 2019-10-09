Welcome to our weekly chronicling of Mayans M.C. episodic moments that live up to the mindset of the series’ co-creator, Kurt Sutter, whose Sons of Anarchy included some depraved gems over the course of seven seasons. Be on the lookout later this week for Dustin Rowles to deftly read too much into this episode while diving deep into callbacks and theories about where this club goes from here, particularly with this season’s episodes being named after prominent folklore figures from the Mayan culture.

Mayans M.C.‘s second season has stayed relatively uncontroversial, for the most part. Sure, the Sons of Anarchy ties keep building, which led to an arc where the Reyes brothers tortured Happy Lowman, but this was a means of revenge, and (presumably) Happy didn’t suffer long-term, visible damage. Also, Angel chose not to kill Opie the dog, which was important in an overall excellent episode. We then saw a sad placeholder, but this week sees a lot of action and a return to soap-opera-ville. As is customary, this week’s episode title, “Mulac,” refers to a deity from Mayan mythology with a murky significance. Depending on the source, Mulac is either a god of the Northern or Eastern skies, and perhaps that ambiguity is intentional. One thing is certain: Emilio Alvarez wasn’t kidding when he told us that Marcus Alvarez needs to “watch your back, brother.”

As the head of security for the Galindo cartel, El Padrino has a rough episode. He gets jacked and kidnapped by what looks like federally-interested parties. This spirals into disaster when Nester goes after Marcus, which turns out to be a huge mistake.

This is where poor Marcus spends most of the episode.

There’s no way the feds aren’t somehow involved here, since someone’s demanding to know how the cartel/club knew Adelita was in the station wagon that held two dead agents. Before all is said and done, poor Marcus loses a finger, gets waterboarded, and worse (he’s taunted with a snide remark about not riding anymore). Fortunately, the Mayans bust in and save El Padrino, and it’s cool to see them continue to show their specializations: Riz with the intel, Coco with the sniper skills, and so on. Angel’s superpower appears to be acting borderline suicidal during rescues — I expect that to come back in a future episode — but Alvarez is saved and kills his main torturer.

Also relevant: Happy helped the Mayans, and he stresses that Jax Teller would have wanted it this way. I’m taking this as a sign that the Sons-Mayans alliance isn’t going anywhere, at least, not anytime soon. (Fans are Happy when Happy’s around.)

We do now know that the order to kill the Reyes brothers’ parents came from Sonora, meaning that there’s a strong possibility that the Galindo cartel wanted the hit. And by using Packer, they wanted the hit to fly under the federal radar.