The ‘Mayans M.C.’ WTF Report: All The Boys Are Crazy About The Rebel Queen

Mayans M.C.‘s second season has leaned into its Sons of Anarchy ties for multiple episodes, including last week’s Happy-Opie fest, but this week’s episode, “Zquic,” takes a breather from the Sutter universe’s past and looks toward the future. Or so it would seem, yet there’s a conundrum. Last week’s truly excellent episode held so many ties to Sons but really put Mayans into its own groove. This week’s episode doesn’t lend that same exhuberence, and we don’t receive any followup on Happy regarding Angel and EZ’s pursuit of learning who ordered the hit on their parents. Also absent? The Swole Boyz, who are so annoyingly entertaining. But it can’t be all fun and games, and Mayans gets serious again, if slightly confusing, this episode.

The episode’s name is one of several sources of confusion. In Mayan lore, the “Zquic” episode title translates into “blood moon.” She’s a virgin goddess who gave birth to the Hero Twins, who are probably Angel and EZ, as suggested by the “Xbalanque” episode. Well, this episode doesn’t talk much about Felipe’s wife, who’s the biological mother of Angel and EZ. Yet there’s also the possibility that Zquic represents Adelita. After all, she won’t say who the father of her child (or children) is (and we could interpret that as some sort of “virgin” birth). Angel clearly believes he’s the dad, and now, so do all the Mayans. Yet Adelita’s secrecy on the matter has raised suspicion in Emily.

All the boys (and girls) are crazy about Adelita, you know? Not in a straightforward way except for Angel (and maybe Miguel), but everyone’s making dumb decisions as a result. During the episode’s closing moments, the Mayans do something very ill-advised: they kill two federal agents in an attempt to rescue the rebel leader. The main problem with all of this — besides the impossible feat of how the Mayans will cover their tracks — is that Adelita inexplicably doesn’t want to leave federal custody. The chase scene itself was a gripping one, with the club using two cars to literally squeeze a third to a halt, after a decoy Adelita led the audience astray. Angel got to (briefly) reunite with Adelita before she instructs him to leave.

It’s puzzling to see Adelita insist that it’s necessary for her (and her baby) to stay put in order to help the revolution. When she tells the club to scram, it’s clear that they’re not the only ones who will have some explaining to do. Potter’s already made it clear that he intends to have her tortured after childbirth, and how on earth will Adelita explain why she’s standing in front of a burning car with two dead agents inside? It’s a cool and cinematic shot but very strange.

Meanwhile, Angel remains an utter mess. He’s bound to go off the deep end at any moment, and earlier, we got to see a glimpse of this potential. After Angel lashed out at Bishop while insisting that he’d rather die than find Adelita, Bishop knocked him the hell down and called him a “sh*thead.” Totally fair.

Oh, and we finally see Potter losing some control and admitting that he is confused because he knows that Miguel’s hiding something — he just can’t figure out what it is. “I can’t read him,” Potter frets. “I don’t like that.” This is also (surprise!) related to Adelita.

This rare moment of a weakened Potter does not point toward him feeling conflicted at all over how he’s treating Adelita. Look, he doesn’t like the appearance of her being placed in a dog cage, but he’s still gonna torture her. (Funny how one of those is somehow worse than the other to him.) He’s also irritated as hell that he doesn’t know what Miguel, the “Ivy League prince,” is really plotting with the rebel queen.