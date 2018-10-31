FX

Welcome to our weekly chronicling of Mayans M.C. episodic moments that live up to the depraved mindset of the series’ co-creator, Kurt Sutter, whose ‘Sons of Anarchy’ previously included some seriously depraved gems over the course of seven seasons. Be on the lookout later this week for Dustin Rowles to expertly read too much into this episode while diving deep into callbacks and theories about where this new club goes from here.

Mayans M.C.‘s first season has already reached a penultimate episode, and following last week’s reprieve from violence, the mayhem has returned in a snake-filled entry called “Serpiente/Chikchan,” co-written by Kurt Sutter. The dastardly dealings begin with EZ and Angel in jail after being busted with Letty’s dead grandma in a car trunk, and following a talk with U.S. Assistant Attorney Lincoln Potter, the brothers leave jail with their bond fractured, to say the least.

As expected, Potter indeed offered the brothers a deal they’re unable to refuse. In doing so, he announced to Angel that EZ is a double-crosser who made a federal deal, which is now irrelevant, given that the Galindo cartel is no longer the federal focus (because Potter forged a new deal with Miguel, as well — so many deals). Potter, of course, has his own interests at heart. Although he reassures Angel that EZ only agreed to his first deal on the condition of a familial protection clause, he knows that the mere existence of a deal would anger Angel enough to possibly kill his little brother. Sure enough, when Angel beats the hell out of EZ in the desert, Potter watches from afar with glee.

Despite his anger, Angel doesn’t really want EZ to die and saves him from a rattlesnake. Still, he tricks the prospect (while flanked with beer and lovely ladies) into a hideous, huge snake tattoo. “So you never forget what you did,” Angel furiously spits. “How you betrayed me.” Ouch.