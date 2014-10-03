Meet Rose Siggins, A Woman With No Legs Who Is Appearing On ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

10.03.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

We all know Ryan Murphy has gotten balls deep in American Horror Story: Freak Show, which finally premieres next week — between the ridiculously excessive teasers, self-hype and procuring people with real life disabilities to play the “freaks” in his freakshow. One of these individuals is Rose Sigguns, who was born with sacral agenesis, a deformation of the spine that can result in a person’s legs essentially becoming “dead,” so doctors made the decision to amputate at two-years-old.

In this interview with FX, Sigguns describes what it’s like living with her condition, and what it was like working on American Horror Story. It’s interesting, when Tod Browning’s Freaks came out in 1932, it was the subject of extreme controversy for its use of people with actual deformities and remained that way for a long time. And now, Ryan Murphy is getting away with sort of the same thing? I guess the difference is that Murphy is humanizing his subjects rather than exploiting them.

This should definitely be interesting, to say the least.

(Via Huffington Post)

