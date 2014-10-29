Meet The Dancing Woman In Southwest Airlines’ Wedding Commercial

AT&T Lily will always be our favorite, and Matthew McConaughey spouting out nonsense in a Lincoln really make you think (in the same way the blazed guy in every Intro to Psychology class makes you think), but there’s a new commercial star in town and she’s a big Marky Mark fan, apparently. If you’ve watched even 20 minutes of TV this week, you’ve probably seen the Southwest Airlines ad where a woman Elaine Benes-dances at four separate weddings.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s a fairly clever spot, although isn’t wedding season June to September? Anyone who schedules their wedding between Thanksgiving and Christmas is a rich monster, but we’re not here to talk about that — it’s all about the dancing woman, played by comedian Alice Wetterlund. You might know her from MTV’s Girl Code, or @midnight, or UCB, or a BMW commercial, or her widely followed Twitter. She’s also going to be in The Interview, that movie where Seth Rogen and James Franco try to kill Kim-Jong Un, who’s still not as bad as SOMEONE WHO SCHEDULES THEIR WEDDING BETWEEN THANKSGIVING AND CHRISTMAS.

Oh, and in case you were wondering…

The thing is that this is truly how @alicewetterlund dances at weddings, bless her http://t.co/Ks9q5Vurj5 — Emily Gould (@EmilyGould) October 27, 2014

She didn’t hire a choreographer to perfect those moves.