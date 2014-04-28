Meet The Woman Who Planned On Aborting Her Baby To Get On ‘Big Brother’

Josie Cunningham is a 23-year-old “glamour model” (oh boy) who recently said that she wanted to have an abortion. That’s not a big deal — all women should have the right to choose — but the reason why, and the way she said it, is. Here’s Cunningham, as quoted in the Mirror.

“I’m finally on the verge of becoming famous and I’m not going to ruin it now. An abortion will further my career. This time next year I won’t have a baby. Instead, I’ll be famous, driving a bright pink Range Rover and buying a big house. Nothing will get in my way.” (Via)

Are we sure she’s not a Kroll Show character? Here’s more, from Opposing Views.

The model and alleged call girl was impregnated either by a Premier League soccer player or an escort agency client, she says. Known as “NHS Boob Girl” for demanding an expensive breast job from state medical services to become a glamour model, Cunningham says that only her unborn baby is getting in the way of her getting her 15 minutes of fame. (Via)

Yup, she’s a Kroll Show character. The Guardian makes the valid point that “her actions are no different from those of thousands of women who exercise their reproductive rights in order to make informed choices about their future careers and families,” but that’s not really why Cunningham is facing the Internet’s scorn. It’s that she turned what some people believe should be a private decision into a PR campaign for a SHINY CAR. It’s more transparent (and maybe shallow) than what many are used to.

I think there’s one thing we can all agree on, though: abort all reality shows.

UPDATE: never mind!

NHS boob job mum Josie Cunningham has made a drastic U-turn and decided to keep her baby after feeling it kick for the first time – but she still won’t rule out a stint on Big Brother….Josie insisted Big Brother bosses never ruled her out of the show, despite reports claiming they were disgusted with her comments, and she has now admitted that while she won’t be appearing on the next series anymore, she could well be on the following one. (Via)

