Meghan Markle From ‘Suits’ Was On ‘The Late Late Show’ And This Is Important Because Hello There, Meghan Markle

Craig Ferguson has the best late night interviews around. He’s unscripted and hilarious and must-watch TV for insomniacs. But tonight, f*ck all that jazz. Meghan Markle.
Gotty over at Smoking Section swears by Suits and I’ve never seen the show because Monday Night RAW is the only thing USA has ever been good for to me, but I may have changed my mind.
Meghan Markle is an angel. I want to watch every episode of Suits and write a sonnet about her for the world to hear.
Thanks to the Internets, I was able to find more pictures of Markle, and thought I’d share. This is what Al Gore made the ‘nets for. Now, excuse me while I look for words to rhyme with “Markle.”
swoon
Wow, the only part of that not from 1996 was Craig Ferguson being awesome and Meghan Markle being gorgeous.
When I first saw her on Fringe I nearly blacked out.
Lacey Chabert clone?
Being a grown man and liking WWE? Dude, weird. That is a 7th grade thing. Bring a sign!
And god bless the director of Suits who gives us wonderful angles of her bending over to get files at least 1-2 times per episode.
I’m a Donna man myself, but everyone on Suits can get it.
Wow, I’ve never met anyone from Vanuatu before. Welcome to WarmingGlow! Me big fella likum teevee!
Been a fan ever since the Tostitos commercial.
This woman is somewhat attractive and I would enjoy buying her an ice cream at the local shop in the afternoon of a warm day.
.
You can keep her…I’ll take Donna any day of the week!
