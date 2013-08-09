Meghan Markle From ‘Suits’ Was On ‘The Late Late Show’ And This Is Important Because Hello There, Meghan Markle

#The Late Late Show
08.09.13 5 years ago 12 Comments

Craig Ferguson has the best late night interviews around. He’s unscripted and hilarious and must-watch TV for insomniacs. But tonight, f*ck all that jazz. Meghan Markle.

Gotty over at Smoking Section swears by Suits and I’ve never seen the show because Monday Night RAW is the only thing USA has ever been good for to me, but I may have changed my mind.

Meghan Markle is an angel. I want to watch every episode of Suits and write a sonnet about her for the world to hear.

Thanks to the Internets, I was able to find more pictures of Markle, and thought I’d share. This is what Al Gore made the ‘nets for. Now, excuse me while I look for words to rhyme with “Markle.”

