Lawyers Ken Kratz And Dean Strang Debate ‘Making A Murderer’ With Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly had both former prosecutor Ken Kratz and defense lawyer Dean Strang on Fox News to talk about their role in Making a Murderer and the ongoing debate over Steven Avery’s guilt. The two did not face off against each other — though we would pay to see such a thing — but they did toss some barbs at each other during their time on the air. Both also took some time to talk about some of the aspects that the documentary left out of both sides of the trial, including Kratz’s evidence that has been mentioned before and information regarding the bones of Teresa Halbach.
Both hold steady to their positions regarding the status of Steven Avery, with Strang even bolstering claims that authorities planted evidence against Avery by denying claims related to DNA found under the hood of Halbach’s car made by Kratz moments earlier.
I haven’t watched this and have no interest in doing so. I have read about it though and don’t understand the fascination. Aside from the cat burning and prison rape fantasies, the undisputed facts are this guy met the victim before and seriously creeped her out to the point she didn’t want to return, the guy requested this specific woman come for a job, the woman left and was never seen again, her car was found on his property and her body and personal effects were burned in his yard. Either A- he killed her; B- someone else killed her and framed him; or C- she went to his property but was killed in between making it to his property and making contact with him. If it was option B, I guess someone was twirling their mustache trying to think up how to perfectly frame Avery, she happened to stop by and ask for directions to the Avery property, then mentions on an unrelated tangent that this super creepy guy once freaked her out, and despite not being aware of it, also mentions that he called her twice with *67 and requested that she specifically take the photos and did it under a fake name. Light-bulb moment- the mustache-twirler, sensing the greatest and most fortuitous opportunity for a frame up ever kills her and proceeds to plant evidence at the Avery place. Option C- she arrives at the property but gets killed before she meets Avery. I guess for this to work, she gets there but immediately runs into someone else on the property who immediately kills her. Because this person is a giant asshole, they decide to get rid of the body by burning it right next to Avery’s house instead of disposing of it literally anywhere else. “Hey Jim thats a mighty big fire. Did you have to put it right next to my house?” “Sure did Steve.” “OK. Hey Jim, you seem to be covered with a lot of blood. You alright?” “Fuck off Steve.” “OK. Boy Jim, that sure looks like a leg sticking out of that fire.” “Just a stick Steve.” “OK Jim. Oh hey by the way, I’m waiting for this woman to show up. I don’t suppose you’ve seen her?” “Sure haven’t Steve” “OK then Jim, have fun with your fire. I’m just gonna not call Autotrader to see where this woman is, even though I’ve tried reaching her 3 times already. Have a good day.” In this case Avery is the unluckiest bastard to have ever walked to Earth. Option A- Avery killed her, and the police used sketchy tactics to prompt/coerce a confession from a developmentally challenged kid. If the confession never even happened and the disputed evidence was never found Avery would likely be presumed guilty anyways. So why does everyone care?
I wasn’t interested before, but after reading your comment I sure am now. How can you have written that and not want to see it?
If you’re actually curious, you could always watch the documentary.
It really isn’t up for debate that the police coerced false confessions or that the county police had a significant conflict of interest, enough so that they announced they would have nothing to do with the case, only to then take over the crime scene for multiple days, by the end of which one of their men found multiple pieces of their most damning evidence that seemed to elude the non-compromised officers for days of searching (a man involved in the defendant’s past false conviction; a man who openly lied on the stand). The burnt body was shown to have been moved, and the evidence did not support either (competely different) narrative the prosecution used to convict both men.
Most reasonable people aren’t claiming Steve Avery’s innocence, they’re focused on the fact that the investigation was faulty and the prosecution never satisfied reasonable doubt.
There are other logical suspects that were never investigated that had the same opportunity and more motive (something that was shockingly absent from the prosecution).
There were also significant issues surrounding whether or not Brendan Dassey’s constitutional rights were violated.
You should watch the miniseries. The defense does an excellent job of bringing reasonable doubt for every single piece of evidence, and the police/prosecutor are embarrassingly bad at their jobs. Each episode introduces you to a new person that you want to punch.
“I haven’t watched it but I’ll list all the reasons he’s guilty anyway.”
This might be the most thorough way to describe my thoughts on this entire ordeal. Almost tl:dr’d it, but glad I did. Well done @Notcleverenoughtothinkupgoodname.
My thoughts:
Did Steve Avery do the murder? Yes
Did the police plant evidence, or other wise railroad him to jail? Oh, you betcha!
Is Brendan Massey a functional retard that was forced to participate with his uncle and then manipulated so many ways from Sunday by everyone that he had no idea what was truth or lie? Yah? yah!
This all boils down to the belief of ‘does the end justify the means?’
@Midwest Girthnquake, since Notenough begins his argument from an admission of ignorance, and then spends half his post disproving a theory for the murdrer that’s based on a basic fact of the case that was never contested (the victim DID meet with Steve Avery that day), you might want to rethink your position.
It really doesn’t boil down to the ends justifying the means. That assumes the ends are not contested, which they very much are. That assumes not only that both Steve Avery and Brendan Dassey committed the crimes with which they were charged (which is particularly difficult in Dassey’s case due to the lack of physical evidence connecting Dassey and the available evidence not corroborating his confession), but also that Brendan Dassey, as a 16 year old with a 70 IQ that believed he was going to return to class after admitting to rape and murder, was competent to stand trial as an adult, since that is how he was prosecuted and sentenced.
But, frankly, I’m a bit shocked that you could watch the documentary and come out believing that it’s a question about whether the means are justified. These are the means that falsely imprisoned Avery for 18 years. Means that allowed a rapist to assault two more women. The means that, if the prosecution is to believed, helped shape Avery into a murderer. They’re the same means that have resulted in countless wrongful convictions later exonerated by DNA, 25% of which, according to the Innocence Project, involved a false confession.
No, dude, this is not about whether or not the ends justify the means.
@Phrasing very very very VERY nicely put.
The county, the sheriff’s dept and the DA brought this on themselves just for the simple fact that they framed him for rape. There was two much evidence found to suggest that is was planted. Someone would have noticed something. But watching the documentary shows hownv
The real issue or travesty or drama or whatever is the assumption of guilt and the prosecution’s/investigators’ refusal to even entertain other suspects. That occurs in both the 85 rape case for which he was exonerated, and the 2005 case. Part of the thing both the defense and the view have to fight is the bias — both in local media and local law enforcement. How, as a detective, not even attempt to find another suspect, ESPECIALLY in 2005, when 20yrs earlier in the same county with the same staff almost this bias led to 2 other sexual assaults committed by the other most likely subject. BTW i saw the cuts, especially during courtroom scenes…I dont think that necessarily destroys the objectivity of a documentary…it simply allows the series to follow each piece of evidence or each story in a narritive vs. showing all of one persons testimony, then another, etc. If we watched in the order in which the case was heard it would be more difficult to know each piece of the story/evidence/rebuttal.
I don’t think anyone missed the cuts, but it’s super easy to say “it was edited” or “it wasn’t objective” to skirt the issues it raised without actually addressing any of them. Between the “I don’t recall”s from any officer that took the stand, and Kratz’s tactic of presenting straw men, logically inconsistent evidence, and misinterpretations of the law to distract and confuse the jury, it’s pretty par for the course for this entire story.
the job of the jury was to come back with a “not guilty” verdict and NOT put away a possible innocent man for life, if there was enough reasonable doubt. there was a ton of reasonable doubt in this case. if you don’t believe that, then you’re either biased or you aren’t paying attention.
we have this system in place for a reason – the simple fact that this man did 18 years for a crime he did not commit (fact) is reason alone to not find him guilty, AGAIN, for a crime he ‘may not have’ committed. reasonable doubt is there for a reason, and the defense team did an incredible job of showing a truckload of it.
regardless of what you may think of Avery’s innocence or guilt, the State had little to no defense for the defense team’s facts surrounding the investigation fuck-ups and clear bias by the County.
what happened was a travesty on so many levels. regardless of what you think of Avery’s guilt or innocence, there WAS reasonable doubt.
“Reasonable doubt is for innocent people.” *screen smash*
yeah, the Prosecution saying that was a jaw-dropping moment. just like when the Sheriff (former Sheriff?) said in that TV interview that “it would have been easier to kill Avery (than to frame him)”
Kratz is a joke.
Anthropologists have made it clear that it’s impossible to have burned her the way the prosecution suggested.
Also no evidence she was even present in the home, or tied to the bed.
Investigate his brothers, brother in law and her ex boyfriend.
I don’t think “anthropologists” means what you think it means……
Nuh uh, according the prosecution, he had an Auto Trader magazine and invoice IN HIS HOUSE! That proves she went inside! What do you think she would have just handed him that stuff outside as she left!?! Like he said? Yeah right!
I’ve been re-watching this and purposefully refraining from commenting since I know there are things “left out” of the doc.
But the commenter above “phrasing” persuasively articulates the problems here in all his/her comments, no matter what the “rest of the story” is.
Ken Kratz looks like Jonah Hill 20 years from now.
If the cops could’ve planted evidence and we’re assuming that based on the fact the blood vile was checked out by the officer who was held responsible for the previous conviction that was off then the vile had a syringe hole through the top of it like someone took out blood.
And you have to assume the bleach on the kids pants and the DNA not sweat but DNA that was found on the hood of the car is really no different then the blood that was planted because it can’t be approved if it was blood or sweat or what else. it would’ve been very easy for the cops to pour bleach on the kids pants after they took them after all they’re the ones in control. Think about it logically the only evidence that was found with stuff that could have been planted, meaning movable evidence. Yet no evidence of blood sweat or any other DNA or items that were used to clean up the surface or used in the surface were in the trailer or in the garage. Only a key the car and I bullet, & bones. All items that could’ve been brought to the property. And yet there’s a lot of suspicion that the cops did do this based on the Fila blood the officer having the plate three days prior the bones being burnt so hot that it could’ve been done in a regular fire, and the key found with no fingerprints no DNA from the girl who was killed but yet DNA from Steve. And better yet found by the police officer who had the most bias. Hahahhaha this is so wrong!
Just think the jury didn’t convict him of mutilating the body, so it’s obvious they compromised.
I could go on an on about this , what I do know , is if I ever wanted someone to go to prison for the rest of their lives or take someone out, my first step would be to make a ginormous donation. To the Manitowoc Sheriff’s Dept, an then give em a call ! Let the rest take care of itself.. I feel for her family having to relive and hear all this bs again , idk if either one of them r guilty or not but I would’ve liked to have been a juror so could’ve gotten that pay off, because there certainly reasonable doubt, in my opinion!