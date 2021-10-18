In an announcement that probably no one saw coming, Hulu has picked up History of the World, Part II, a sequel series to the classic 1981 Mel Brooks film. Naturally, the legendary comedian will be a writer and executive producer on the new series, but he’ll also have some help from a sizable chunk of the team behind Netflix’s Big Mouth.

Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, and Kevin Salter will help Brooks bring the eight-episode sequel series to life. As of this writing, there is no information yet on which historical events the show will lampoon when it starts production in Spring 2022. Via Variety:

“History of the World, Part II” is described as a sequel to the 1981 film. The film was made up of segments set during different periods of world history. Among those was the Stone Age, Ancient Rome, and the French Revolution. Like most of Brooks’ work, it also featured musical numbers, including one about the Spanish Inquisition and, of course, “Jews in Space.”

In a follow-up statement, Brooks said, “I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!”

As for Kroll and the Big Mouth team, they recently dropped the trailer for Season 5, which premieres next month and looks freaking wild. There’s a puppet Christmas special, and a super jacked Kumail Nanjiani playing, well, a super jacked Kumail Nanjiani. (No word on the finger guns though.) Meanwhile, Barinholtz has been hard at work on his own separate series, Chicago Party Aunt, which has plenty of Big Mouth vibes itself. Brooks picked a good team is what we’re saying. And they seem pumped about it, too.

I have been waiting 40 years for the sequel to History of the World, Part I and I cannot believe I’m part of the team that will be making it with @iamwandasykes, @ikebarinholtz, @davidstassen and a great group of writers. https://t.co/J0MzuiBSbM @MelBrooks — nick kroll (@nickkroll) October 18, 2021

(Via Variety)