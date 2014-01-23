Ted Mosby From ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Was In The First Barney Movie. He Was Awful.

The first ever screen role for Josh Radnor, who plays Ted Mosby, on How I Met Your Mother, was the 1998 film, Barney’s Great Adventure. He played a waiter in a silly dance sequence. His appearance went uncredited, and after you witness it, you’ll understand why.
It arrives at the 46 minute mark, and he can only been seen briefly over the course of the next minute. He has a weird perm, and makes faces so goofy that it’s hard to recognize him. But that’s him, alright.
In an effort to grab a decent screenshot, I unfortunately ended up watching the dance sequence four or five times. I might have lost my grip on sanity. My recommendation to you is to trust that it’s in the video, snicker at the thought, and never press play, because once the mind goes, you can’t get it back. It’s like knowing that there are real mothers out there who daydream fondly about poop smoothies. Once you know, you can’t unknow it.
via Reddit
Classic Schmosby.
So “College Flashback Ted” is how Josh Radnor used to actually look? LOL
It’s even worse that he denies it. It’s worse than your buddy screaming at you that he never had sex with ‘that chick’, even though you filmed it while sobbing in the corner.
While I wish it was true, the imdb for the movie has 6 credited waiters, why would it not credit one and credit the others?
Also, if you watch the video at 46:05, it doesn’t look that much like him.
This. I can see how you’d think it was him if you just glanced at the screen, but I’m not sure it’s actually him.
Classic Rowles.
I have never seen a hair line go further down a forehead.
He was in Not Another Teen Movie at the frat party. i know this because i watched it over the weekend.
He was awesome in Not Another Teen Movie. But that was cause the entire movie was awesome.
I think he was the tour guide who separates the nerds, sluts, and jocks in the beginning too.
That’s not him. lol Josh Radnor tweeted this today [i.imgur.com]