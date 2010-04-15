Michael Bay to Explode Reality TV

Michael Bay, the man who brought helicopters and explosions to lingerie commercials, is entering the realm of reality television. He’s banded together with Magical Elves (the production company, not actual magical elves) to create “One Way Out,” which you can bet will be EXXXTREME TO THE MAXXX.

One Way Out, which is being pitched to the networks, is described as “a game with no rules.” A cross between an extreme Survivor, The Mole and The Amazing Race, the show pits ordinary people from all walks of life against each other.

“For my first television project I wanted to do something that had never been done before, and I believe that One Way Out, Bay said. “Combining unique twists, death-defying challenges, and stunning visuals, we are reinventing the genre, showing just how far people will go when they are stripped of their bare necessities and forced to do whatever it takes to survive.”

All players have secret pasts that they must keep hidden, setting the stage for an intense game of trust and betrayal. Additionally, the contestants have to adapt to a new environment every week as they travel the world, building towards what the creators bill as “a climactic showdown where all secrets are exposed and a shocking development revealed.” [Deadline]