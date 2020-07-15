Saturday Night Live co-head writer and Weekend Update host Michel Che will have another writing project to work on: an still-untitled HBO Max project that was announced on Tuesday. Che, who appeared on People’s Party last month, will helm a project for the streaming service that debuted in June.

According to an announcement the service made on Tuesday, Che will develop the sketch comedy show with a six-episode arc that will each address a different topic such as police brutality or unemployment. As the announcement puts it, the show will use sketches and vignettes to “illustrate what it feels like to experience this from a black vantage point.

“Michael brings a distinct comedic perspective as he illustrates the uncomfortable truths across multiple topics” Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation at HBO Max said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing his unique vision and necessary point of view with our audiences.”

Che, who has used Weekend Update to address similar issues in the past as a running bit, expressed his enthusiasm for the project in the statement. He also joked about hopefully getting to work on the show amid the COVID-19 pandemic still raging across the world.

“I’m really excited to be working on this show with HBO Max” Che said. “It’s a project I’ve been thinking about for a while and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot so please wear your masks so that we can go into production.”