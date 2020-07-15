Getty Image
TV

Michael Che Will Make A Sketch Comedy Show From The ‘Black Vantage Point’ For HBO Max

TwitterContributing Writer

Saturday Night Live co-head writer and Weekend Update host Michel Che will have another writing project to work on: an still-untitled HBO Max project that was announced on Tuesday. Che, who appeared on People’s Party last month, will helm a project for the streaming service that debuted in June.

According to an announcement the service made on Tuesday, Che will develop the sketch comedy show with a six-episode arc that will each address a different topic such as police brutality or unemployment. As the announcement puts it, the show will use sketches and vignettes to “illustrate what it feels like to experience this from a black vantage point.

“Michael brings a distinct comedic perspective as he illustrates the uncomfortable truths across multiple topics” Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation at HBO Max said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing his unique vision and necessary point of view with our audiences.”

Che, who has used Weekend Update to address similar issues in the past as a running bit, expressed his enthusiasm for the project in the statement. He also joked about hopefully getting to work on the show amid the COVID-19 pandemic still raging across the world.

“I’m really excited to be working on this show with HBO Max” Che said. “It’s a project I’ve been thinking about for a while and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot so please wear your masks so that we can go into production.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×