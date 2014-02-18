Why Michael Cudlitz’s Abraham May Be The Best Thing To Happen To ‘The Walking Dead’ This Season

For those of you caught up with The Walking Dead, you know that at the end of the last episode, “Inmates,” we were introduced to three new characters, who find Glenn and Tara in the midst of a walker fight: Abraham, Rosita, and Eugene. The three are very important characters in the comic series, and look as though they’ll be just as important in the television series. I don’t think they’re going to be minor characters who’ll be killed off in the next episode. Based on comments from Michael Cudlitz, who plays Abraham, in The Hollywood Reporter, it looks like he’ll be around for the long haul, or as long a haul as anyone can be expected to stick around The Walking Dead.
Why is that great? Because Abraham and his gang will introduce to the series three things the show needs very much right now: Comic relief, a sense of purpose, and hope. In Eugene’s character — a “package that has to be returned” — they might even introduce a clue as to the origins of the zombie outbreak, or at least a thought as to how to defeat it.
In an interview with THR, Cudlitz spoke at length about his character, as well as Rosita and Eugene. Here are the six most important take-homes from that conversation, and why they might give hope to Walking Dead fans tired of the run-around.
1. How are Abraham, Rosita, and Eugene different from the comics?
According to Cudlitz, they’re very familiar to the comic readers. “They’re almost exact up to the point where we meet them,” he says, while also suggesting that where they go in the TV series could be different.
2. What’s the relationship between Abraham, Rosita, and Eugene?
Abraham and Rosita are romantic partners and lovers, while “Eugene is the package — he’s the mission and he has to be protected.” I have no idea what that means, but I’m very intrigued.
3. In the comics, Abraham is headed to Washington. Will that still be the case in the TV series?
Cudlitz says that we’ll find out quickly in the next episode. “You know they’re headed for Washington but the audience will learn all that in the next episode as to where they’re going, why they think they’re going there, what information Eugene has and that Abraham and Rosita believe him. There is no subtlety in it.” He also suggested that “you better f—ing be on board, because you don’t have a choice!”
4. Why their introduction to the series could finally provide the show with some much needed comic relief.
Eugene, Abraham, and Rosita have a bickering, weird social dynamic, Cudlitz says.
There are a lot of things that when you look at them from the outside make them seem like a massively dysfunctional family. There are going to be some moments where you’re laughing at these people and the choices they’re making and the way they’re handling each other. That’s not something that you’ve done a lot of during the previous episodes of The Walking Dead.
5. What kind of leader is Abraham?
He’s a get sh*t done, don’t ask questions kind of leader.
They’re not locked in this day-to-day rhetorical self-examination of life and what does it all mean. You take one of Abraham’s lines from the series and he says, “You know what we’re doing here: If it’s dead, f—ing kill it.” They don’t discuss it, talk about their feelings and what they should do or if they should take a vote. Abraham is more like, “By the time you all have your f—ing meeting, I’ll have handled it already.”
Yes! That’s exactly what this show needs right now, although a character like that may threaten Daryl’s fan favorite status.
6. He will not, however, be a threat to Rick’s leadership, says Cudlitz.
He’s not the guy who designs the entire plan — he’s the guy who will execute an element of it and do it immediately without question. He’s not necessarily someone who is going to be the king — or someone you’d even want to be the king — he’s the guy you’d want as your first, the guy leading a section of a larger plan.
A good-guy henchman!
With that, I’m officially excited about the rest of the fourth season of The Walking Dead.
Source: THR
I miss T-Dog
T-Dog was doomed from the start…I do miss his range of silent observations during group politics though.
I miss Mo Vaughn.
I thought T Dog was played by Mo Vaughn.
You either die a classic like Breaking Bad or run on long enough to become Dexter. So far, I think The Walking Dead is right there in the middle. Whatever changes they’re going to make needs to happen QUICK because True Detective alone just makes TWD a chore to sit through. It’s like watching someone you used to love relapsing on boredom addiction after they showed frequent signs of progress and I miss Shane dammit!
IMO it became a classic after the 4th season. The storytelling, cinematography, and character development at that point made it more than just another show.
Abraham will be bringing the .50 cal that TWD has definitely lacked.
Once again my bedrock pop culture principle of “If you are an actor who was in Band of Brothers, I’m immediately invested in your character” rears it’s head.
Excellent point. We kill zombies alone together.
Concur. And he was fantastic in Southland.
I suffer from the same affliction. Any actor from Band of Brothers gets an automatic vote of confidence from me. And that’s without bringing Southland into it.
Ginger fan favorite…now your talking crazy
Also Spoiler i guess: Didn’t they pretty much throw the Abraham and the bunch plot line into the first season, i mean once they tell Rick what they want to do, he’s just going to be like oh we did that its a lost cause. . .
No. Abe and the crew had no plans to go see the CDC Wizard of Oz in the comics. Their plan should be fresh to TV viewers if it follows the comic at all.
Im working off memory but i thought that was Abraham’s whole thing at first?
Spoiler: we got to get this “wizard” to “Oz”?
I like where this is going
COMIC SPOILERS:
Is Eugene going to be full of shit in the show too?
I imagine he’d kind of have to be. I mean we’re on a crash course to Neegan and the Saviors right? Hopefully we’re spared the kingdom…really this show just like the comic has no end game and that’s where they both have a down fall.
this show is slower that shit, we keep watching 16 episodes for the 10 minutes of excitement per season, even the zombie kills are boring as fuck. put on some true detective, house of cards, justified, orange is the new black, game of thrones and we’re talkin.
What was the point of this comment? If you don’t like the show, don’t watch it. Listing a bunch of better (with better being a subjective term) accomplishes nothing.
The only problem I see with it is that Abraham totally makes Darryl obsolete. So, yeah, Darryl may not last the season…
It wouldn’t take much to be the best part of this season.
I feel like the last couple episodes were focused on not having “hope” or a “point”. It felt pretty deliberate, so taking the show towards having a “point” is something I hope for.
Abraham or not Daryl is long past played out.
If Daryl gets played out, we riot.
Lot of people talking about Michael Cudlitz and Band of Brothers. Cudlitz won my heart when he couldn’t take the shot in The Negotiator. I’d follow him anywhere.