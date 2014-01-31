Michael Pitt From ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Will Make His Return To Television On ‘Hannibal’

Michael Pitt — the former Boardwalk Empire star who may or may not be a huge tool, depending on how you feel about anonymous reports from sets he’s worked on — has been cast in a “major role” in NBC’s Hannibal. According to Entertainment Weekly, he will play Mason Verger, “an unstable wealthy patient” who begins “a dangerous cat-and-mouse game” with Dr. Hannibal Lecter.
Here’s a little more background:
The Mason Verger role will be introduced late in the upcoming second season, which finds FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) in prison, falsely convicted for Lecter’s crimes, while the doctor advises the agency on cases. Gary Oldman previously played an older version of Mason Verger in the 2001 Hannibal film, which is based on Thomas Harris’ Hannibal novel. NBC’s Hannibal timeline precedes the events in the film and is also set before the events in Thomas’ Red Dragon so this is Mason how we’ve never seen him before.
Now, I don’t want to speculate too much here or be accused of trying to spoil anything, but I will say this: if you get into “a dangerous cat-and-mouse game” with a genius serial killer whose last name is the title of the very successful show you’re appearing on, your days among the living on that particular fictional Earth are probably numbered. I know, I’m really going out on a limb here. But those are just the bold, piping hot takes you should expect from me. After all, they don’t call me The Bad Boy of TV Blogging for nothing*.
* They do not call me The Bad Boy of TV Blogging
Source: EW
The guy’s face screams “Disgusting yet occasionally charismatic human”. So, perfect casting really.
I CANNOT wait for Hannibal to return. My favorite new show of 2013.
100%
If he’s going to be the same Mason Verger as in the films then he’s going to be around for quite a while.
Just probably not happy about it.
I’m not a huge fan of Pitt’s, so this casting really is pretty perfect.
But what if it’s a genius serial killer whose first name, is the title of the TV show you’re appearing on?
Although he’s meant to be a real dick, there’s no denying he’s a fantastic actor. I’ve rewatched Boardwalk recently and his performance, particularly towards the end of season 2 is amazing. I could never figure out if I particularly liked the first season of Hannibal but this has got me excited for season 2.
That may be the greatest season in HBO’s history. Sad ending. Thanks Obama.
I don’t know Yerp, The Wire, The Sopranos and even Game of Thrones are better. And if you’re talking any other show, then Breaking Bad too. But yeah, those last few episodes of Boardwalk Empire’s second season really are great.
His days among the living on this particular very real Earth are also probably numbered.
GODDAMNIT!!!
So now every casting choice I hear of my first reaction is always gonna be: “Why couldn’t they have casted him as Lex Luthor?!?”. (or her if your talking about that girl with the big tits from True Detective)
But really, if they were aiming for a young Luthor, he woulda killed it!
He is really going to do a good job in this role.
I have a feeling when Justified ends next year, Hannibal will be my new favorite show on TV.
I was wondering who this season’s second-banana terrible monster was going to be.
He must be Brad Pitt’s bro. They both have that pouty male Barbie doll looks and so there you have it!