Michael Pitt Spoiled The End Of ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Months Ago And We Didn’t Even Realize It

#Boardwalk Empire
Entertainment Features
10.28.14 44 Comments

SPOILERS BELOW.

Michael Pitt, as many of you may recall, played Jimmy Darmody in the first two seasons of Boardwalk Empire before being killed off in the second season finale (some have suggested that it’s because Michael Pitt was a terror to work with).

However, back in July, Pitt — who was promoting a separate project — was asked how he thought the series should end. His response, according to E!:

“I think my son should assassinate Nucky Thompson,” Pitt said. “My son is about 11 now. Yeah, he needs to assassinate Nucky.”

And wouldn’t you know it, but that’s exactly what happened (only Tommy wasn’t 11; he was closer to 16, somehow).

tumblr_ne3tg8nnD41rqnae3o2_r1_500

tumblr_ne4dniMeh41r7uxhho1_400

RIP Nucky Thompson. RIP Boardwalk Empire.

Source: E! via Reddit

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boardwalk Empire
TAGSBOARDWALK EMPIREMICHAEL PITT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP