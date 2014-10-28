Michael Pitt Spoiled The End Of ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Months Ago And We Didn’t Even Realize It

SPOILERS BELOW.
Michael Pitt, as many of you may recall, played Jimmy Darmody in the first two seasons of Boardwalk Empire before being killed off in the second season finale (some have suggested that it’s because Michael Pitt was a terror to work with).
However, back in July, Pitt — who was promoting a separate project — was asked how he thought the series should end. His response, according to E!:
“I think my son should assassinate Nucky Thompson,” Pitt said. “My son is about 11 now. Yeah, he needs to assassinate Nucky.”
And wouldn’t you know it, but that’s exactly what happened (only Tommy wasn’t 11; he was closer to 16, somehow).
RIP Nucky Thompson. RIP Boardwalk Empire.
Thank God no one pays attention to anything Michael Pitt says anymore.
Unless he’s holding a golf club. Then I listen.
I wonder how the casting process works for a role like this. Since it’s supposed to be the “big reveal”, they can’t really specify that they’re looking for a “Michael Pitt-looking guy” the same way they could narrow it down for Young Nucky, Young Eli, etc.
But danged if they didn’t nail this casting too. Yeah, the age doesn’t line up perfectly with the timeline, but that kid definitely looks like he could be Jimmy’s son.
i feel like they only moved the plot ahead ~8 years to set up this ending and just molded everything else around it, in some cases in an ok way, and in some cases not. I appreciate the full circle closing they wanted, but it just wasn’t quite right.
Yeah, but they also had to tie to the end of prohibition and the fall of the empire. No way to do that without the jump.
Terence Winter talked about this in his interview with Sepinwall. Apparently it was a coincidence that the kid looked so much like Michael Pitt, though I’m not sure I buy that.
Loved the show. I could’ve used several more seasons.
And I definitely could deal with a Eli & Nelson spin-off – those two were gold together.
I don’t think Nelson would bring much to the table in season 6.
Wonder if this was the script form the beginning, or if Pitt’s removal form the series prompted some change in the original ending.
I think in the interview with Sepinwall, Winter noted that they only decided that Nucky had to die sometime last year, and then decided how that should happen after that, so it wasn’t the plan from the beginning.
The reason the son is older is because they skipped ahead a few years for the final season. Even with doing that, I did not predict the ending. Really well done.
In all honesty can you please explain how Jimmy’s son went from being five to almost a full-grown man in seven years?
He would have been around 14 or 15 in the finale. But yeah, he definitely looked older than that.
@Bob Loblaw Did you even watch the entire series? The kid was at least 2 or 3 years old in 1920 when it started. Even though the actor was obviously older, kushiro is right in saying the character would have been 14 or 15 in the finale.
@Bert according to Math:
1920: 2 Years Old
1931: 13 years old
I realize they had to end the series quickly so Winter could move on to “better” things but this storyline seemed a little too rushed and contrived.
Why was this season so rushed and in particular the finale?? Only 8 episodes? Really? Did the cast have other commitments? There was just so much more in-depth story telling to be had before the ending. Narcisse just get’s whacked….just like that? Eli is sent packing with only cash and a hug? Sorry but this final season was like……… “get me out of here so I can go on a looooong vacation!!!!!” Very disappointing!!!!
As for why they cut short the last season … well, you can’t always get what you want. (Pun intended.)
Showrunner Terence Winter is already working on his _next_ show for HBO, so that explains the whole halfassery of this season. Agree 100% Hugely disappointing.
Blame HBO, not Winter.
I want to hate him but he was soo good in Hannibal
Michael Pitt is one of those beautiful actors who I follow their every role religiously. He may be a terror to work with but he’s a talented actor. Plus he’s pretty beautiful.
But tell me, do you think he’s beautiful?
He was awesome in Hannibal…. freaking awesome in that!
No 16 works out. This season jumped ahead several years.
Around the same time, Paz de la Huerta said the series should end with Nucky becoming entangled and suffocating in her gigantic bush.
There are worse ways to go.
I didn’t realize it until an hour later. I’m kinda slow.
/puts on dunce cap
Found the final season to be a little underwhelming, to be honest. Everything just seemed so rushed and half-assed.
Totally agree. Since when was this the story of Nucky and Gillian? They haven’t visited that plot line in years.
I hated the way Chalky was killed. Logically it made little sense. They could have done a better job with the Gillian-Tommy-Nucky angle for sure.
The season takes place 6-7 years after the last one. Though I feel it did feel completely rushed I did like the ending. Clearly the guy who wrote the article only saw the last episode though if he doesn’t know when it takes place.
The show will be greatly missed. But it had to come to an end because it was loosely based on history. There was an actual Enoch Thompson. I’m not sure how he met his real end though. They could have took us through those eight years and still had a huge fan base. They tied it all together nicely. Sure better ending then True Blood. My two favorite shows are now gone.
Nucky was based on real life guy, Enoch Johnson. He was only loosely based on the historical figure though, while he did run Atlantic city in that time period, he wasn’t really involved in violent crimes and he lived a long life, dying at age 85 in 1968.
So sad to see Nuchy go but that’s Karma isn’t it?
what happened to nuckys wife mabel?
She had a baby that died. Nucky found her rocking a baby that had been dead for days. She ended up committing suicide.
By coincidence, the same actress who plays Mabel also plays the crazy wife who lost her baby on The Knick.
Chick’s is a smoke-show. Hope to see her out of Edwardian clothes someday.
I am so sick of the lousy shows on TV we dropped HBO. Glad someone took Nucky out!
no it’s not Karma. Not everything is effing Karma. This was quality screenwriting.
I see a lot of commenters on here feeling some type of way about the final season but tbh, I loved it. They gave the series closure while also providing some of the best scenes in the series (Capone and his son, every scene with Luciano, Chaulky’s sacrifice. I feel like most people bitching about the final season were never really on board (pun intended so what) with the show to begin with.
So if we people didn’t care for the ton of flashbacks and how rushed things were this season then they weren’t ever fans of the show?
Or that some people can accept the fact that it’s rushed but tbh, it’s probably the best they could have done with what they had. I’m not mad it.