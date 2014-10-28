Michael Pitt Spoiled The End Of ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Months Ago And We Didn’t Even Realize It

SPOILERS BELOW.

Michael Pitt, as many of you may recall, played Jimmy Darmody in the first two seasons of Boardwalk Empire before being killed off in the second season finale (some have suggested that it’s because Michael Pitt was a terror to work with).

However, back in July, Pitt — who was promoting a separate project — was asked how he thought the series should end. His response, according to E!:

“I think my son should assassinate Nucky Thompson,” Pitt said. “My son is about 11 now. Yeah, he needs to assassinate Nucky.”

And wouldn’t you know it, but that’s exactly what happened (only Tommy wasn’t 11; he was closer to 16, somehow).

RIP Nucky Thompson. RIP Boardwalk Empire.

Source: E! via Reddit