Michael Sam Kissed His Boyfriend On ESPN And The World Didn’t Explode

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.10.14 190 Comments

Kissing Suzy Kolber has a more detailed report, but Michael Sam, a football player who happens to be gay, was drafted by the St. Louis Rams earlier today, and we’re not living in a post-apocalyptic nightmare where eyeballs are used as currency. WEIRD. Although maybe we’re already doomed:

michael sam tweet

Don’t feed the trolls. Just watch sports history again.

