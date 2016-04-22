Michelle Obama’s Next TV Guest Spot Will Shine A Light On The Military

First Lady Michelle Obama will be popping into the CBS primetime lineup next month in support of a special cause. No, she won’t be talking about the regulation of crazy superdrugs on Limitless.

FLOTUS will be entering the world of NCIS, the long-running procedural that’s a juggernaut in the ratings and the subject of many a grandparent’s erotic fantasies. The First Lady’s upcoming appearance on the program is part of her work for the militarily minded Joining Forces initiative that she and Dr. Jill Biden launched in 2011. The program is designed to offer support to service members, veterans, and their families.

The episode, which is set to air on May 3, will feature a scene with a Joining Forces roundtable that will include real military spouses serving as extras. One of the execs for NCIS offered up some glowing words on his experience working on this particular episode.

“Filming inside the White House was a dream come true for the NCIS cast and crew,” Executive Producer Gary Glasberg said. “It was such a pleasure working with First Lady Michelle Obama, and it’s our honor to support the ‘Joining Forces’ initiative and the military families that benefit from it.”

Next month’s Obama-aided edition of NCIS is far from the first TV cameo we’ve gotten from the First Lady. If memory serves, she’s mom-danced with Jimmy Fallon, blew Leslie Knope’s mind, poked her head into Nashville, and campaigned on behalf of breakfast on Sesame Street.

(Via CinemaBlend)