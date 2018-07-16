Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever since her roast of Sarah Huckabee Sanders at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, comedian Michelle Wolf has been making waves with her late night-esque Netflix series, The Break with Michelle Wolf. The show, which drops new episodes every Sunday, looks and sounds very much like Late Night with Seth Meyers (where Wolf served as a writer), The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (where she worked as a correspondent) and their competitors at other broadcast and cable networks. And one of the many things they currently have in common? They all love the more-than-occasional political segment.

Hence Sunday’s “Segment Time” segment, a recent bit that outlines and mocks what pretty much everyone, including Wolf’s former employers, is doing right now in late night television. “I just finished the monologue, I addressed all the news this week and now I’m at a desk,” she began. “So you know what that means? It’s segment time!”